The 2022 Oscars took place on Sunday Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Dune was the big winner at this year’s Oscars, scooping an impressive six of the 10 awards it was nominated for.

Coda, the coming-of-age drama about the titular “child of deaf adults”, scooped the coveted Best Picture title, also picking up Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Of the remaining acting wins, Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose and Will Smith (who was at the centre of the night’s stand-out moment) all picked up their first Oscar for their performances in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, West Side Story and King Richard, respectively.

Going into Sunday night’s ceremony, The Power Of The Dog was leading the way with 12 nominations, but ended up winning just one.

This was for its director Jane Campion, who became only the third woman in history to take home Best Director.

Meanwhile, British winners included Riz Ahmed – who scooped an Oscar for his live-action short – and costume designer Jenny Beavan, for her work on Cruella.

Check out the full list of winners below...

Best Picture

Coda

Best Director

Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)

Best Actor

Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Best Original Song

Billie Eilish – No Time To Die

Best Cinematography

Dune

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Best Adapted Screenplay

Coda

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Best Production Design

Dune

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Best Makeup and Hair Styling

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Best Film Editing

Dune

Best Original Score

Dune

Best Sound

Dune

Best Live-Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye

Best Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper

Best Documentary

Sumer Of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best Documentary Short

The Queen Of Basketball

