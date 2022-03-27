Dune was the big winner at this year’s Oscars, scooping an impressive six of the 10 awards it was nominated for.
Coda, the coming-of-age drama about the titular “child of deaf adults”, scooped the coveted Best Picture title, also picking up Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Of the remaining acting wins, Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose and Will Smith (who was at the centre of the night’s stand-out moment) all picked up their first Oscar for their performances in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, West Side Story and King Richard, respectively.
Going into Sunday night’s ceremony, The Power Of The Dog was leading the way with 12 nominations, but ended up winning just one.
This was for its director Jane Campion, who became only the third woman in history to take home Best Director.
Meanwhile, British winners included Riz Ahmed – who scooped an Oscar for his live-action short – and costume designer Jenny Beavan, for her work on Cruella.
Check out the full list of winners below...
Best Picture
Coda
Best Director
Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)
Best Actor
Will Smith (King Richard)
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur (Coda)
Best Original Song
Billie Eilish – No Time To Die
Best Cinematography
Dune
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Best Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Best Production Design
Dune
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Best Makeup and Hair Styling
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Best Film Editing
Dune
Best Original Score
Dune
Best Sound
Dune
Best Live-Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye
Best Animated Short Film
The Windshield Wiper
Best Documentary
Sumer Of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Best Documentary Short
The Queen Of Basketball
