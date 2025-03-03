This year’s awards season came to a star-studded finale this weekend, when the 2025 Oscars took place in Los Angeles.
Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony – hosted by US comedian Conan O’Brien for the first time – recognised some of the biggest achievements in film from over the last 12 months, with Emilia Pérez, Wicked and The Brutalist going into the event as the most recognised movies of the year, just ahead of Conclave, A Complete Unknown and Anora.
First-time contenders included Demi Moore for The Substance, Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain, Ariana Grande for Wicked, Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez, Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice, Guy Pearce for The Brutalist, Mikey Madison for Anora and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here.
Meanwhile, past nominees Cynthia Erivo, Timothée Chalamet, Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Colman Domingo, Edward Norton, Felicity Jones and Dune director Denis Villeneuve were all hoping that 2025 would be the year they finally snagged a win.
The full list of winners from this year’s Oscars is below – and make sure you keep checking back as we’ll be updating our list as more awards are handed out over the course of the evening...
Best Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
Best Adapted Screenplay
Conclave
Best Production Design
Wicked
Best Costume Design
Wicked
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
The Substance
Best Editing
Anora
Best Sound
Dune: Part Two
Best Original Song
El Mal (Emilia Pérez)
Best Visual Effects
Dune: Part Two
Best Documentary Film
No Other Land
Best Documentary Short
The Only Girl In The Orchestra
Best Animated Feature Film
Flow
Best Animated Short Film
In The Shadow Of The Cypress
