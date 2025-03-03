The Oscars took place on Sunday night via Associated Press

This year’s awards season came to a star-studded finale this weekend, when the 2025 Oscars took place in Los Angeles.

Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony – hosted by US comedian Conan O’Brien for the first time – recognised some of the biggest achievements in film from over the last 12 months, with Emilia Pérez, Wicked and The Brutalist going into the event as the most recognised movies of the year, just ahead of Conclave, A Complete Unknown and Anora.

First-time contenders included Demi Moore for The Substance, Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain, Ariana Grande for Wicked, Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez, Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice, Guy Pearce for The Brutalist, Mikey Madison for Anora and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here.

Meanwhile, past nominees Cynthia Erivo, Timothée Chalamet, Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Colman Domingo, Edward Norton, Felicity Jones and Dune director Denis Villeneuve were all hoping that 2025 would be the year they finally snagged a win.

The full list of winners from this year’s Oscars is below – and make sure you keep checking back as we’ll be updating our list as more awards are handed out over the course of the evening...

Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

Best Adapted Screenplay

Conclave

Best Production Design

Wicked

Best Costume Design

Wicked

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

The Substance

Best Editing

Anora

Best Sound

Dune: Part Two

Best Original Song

El Mal (Emilia Pérez)

Best Visual Effects

Dune: Part Two

Best Documentary Film

No Other Land

Best Documentary Short

The Only Girl In The Orchestra

Best Animated Feature Film

Flow

Best Animated Short Film

In The Shadow Of The Cypress