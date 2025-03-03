Kit Connor arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Every year, the Oscars guestlist throws out a couple of surprise names – which was great news for fans of a certain British teen drama over the weekend.

On Sunday night, the principal cast of Heartstopper were all seen walking the red carpet ahead of their first time attending the Academy Awards.

Leads Kit Connor and Joe Locke were both pictured making their way down the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, with the former enjoying a night off from his current role in the Broadway musical adaptation of Romeo And Juliet.

Kit kept it simple in a monochrome outfit, complete with a silver brooch detail, while his co-star opted for something a little more out of the box – most notably his glittering gold waistcoat.

Joe Locke pictured on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday via Associated Press

Best dressed of the lot, though, was their Heartstopper colleague Yasmin Finney.

The Doctor Who star and budding fashionista struck a pose for photographers in a classic black dress and some fabulous evening gloves.

However, our favourite part of Yasmin’s outfit had to be the feathered detail, which certainly set her apart on the red carpet.

Yasmin Finney at the 2025 Oscars via Associated Press

Do we know why the trio were actually at the Oscars? We do not. Are we complaining? No, we are not.

Joe, Kit and Yasmin all appeared in the most recent series of Heartstopper last year, which won near-unanimous praise for breaking new ground for the hit Netflix show by showcasing more mature themes and storylines.

There’s not been an update from the streaming giant about whether we should expect a follow-up in 2025, with Heartstopper author Alice Oseman claiming last month they were “working very hard” to get new episodes across the line.