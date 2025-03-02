After an action-packed awards season – it's Oscars time via Associated Press

Unlike most of the major US awards shows, the Academy Awards actually get shown on TV here in the UK, meaning we British movie fans can follow along live (or, if staying up until the wee small hours to watch Hollywood’s “elite” taking home a little gold man to make them even more elite isn’t your thing, you can catch up the next day, too).

Advertisement

So, intrigued as to how you can watch the Oscars live in the UK this year? Here’s our handy guide…

How can I watch the Oscars red carpet live in the UK?

The Oscars red carpet area being assembled in 2023 ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

All good awards shows start with a red carpet jam-packed with A-listers, and this year’s Oscars look set to be another strong showing.

Sadly, with E! now a thing of the past here in the UK (RIP!), you’ll need to seek alternate methods to catch up with the star guests making their way into the ceremony.

Advertisement

Over on the Oscars’ official YouTube channel, Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg will be speaking to stars on the red carpet for the second year running.

Of course, we’d recommend bookmarking HuffPost UK in advance, too, as we’ll be bringing you all of the red carpet highlights you need to see on the night.

And what about the main Oscars ceremony – is that available to watch in the UK, too?

US comedian Conan O'Brien is on hosting duties at this year's Oscars via Associated Press

Advertisement

It certainly is – and it’s free, too.

The ceremony will air live on ITV1, with Jonathan Ross fronting a special broadcast from 10.30pm onwards on Sunday 2 March, during which he and a panel of experts (including The White Lotus’ Jason Isaacs) will be weighing in on this year’s nominees and, as the night progresses, sharing their take on the action as it unfolds.

If staying up all night isn’t your idea of a good time, though a selection of highlights from the Oscars will also be airing on ITV1 at 10.45pm on Monday 3 March.

For more information about how to watch live in other territories, visit the official Oscars website.

Advertisement

And again, we’d also suggest making sure you’re refreshing HuffPost UK and following our socials, as we’ll be covering the event live and bringing you all the news from the event as it happens.

So, what about afterwards? Will any after-parties be live-streamed?

To be frank, we personally will be in bed by then, but if you’ve still not had your Oscars fix after all that, there is also Vanity Fair’s annual after-party.

This star-studded event will be live-streamed on Vanity Fair’s website and YouTube channel, fronted by Queer Eye fave Tan France and social media personality Francesca Scorsese, as well as Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, the hosts of the podcast Giggly Squad.

Advertisement

Alright, one last question. Who should we be looking out for at this year’s Oscars?

More Oscars are being dished out later this month Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

That’s an interesting one.

Emilia Pérez is leading the way when it comes to nominations, but off the back of all the controversy surrounding its leading lady Karla Sofía Gascón, the film hasn’t exactly been cleaning up at awards season.

That said, it’s a safe bet that cast member Zoe Saldaña will be picking up Best Supporting Actress, following her success at the Golden Globes, Baftas and Critics’ Choice Awards and SAG Awards.

Advertisement

She’s up against Ariana Grande for Wicked, who entered awards season as a strong contender, but has ultimately been beaten by Zoe at almost every turn.

As well as Zoe, A Real Pain star Kieran Culkin has had a clean sweep so far at awards season, so we can probably count on him landing the Best Supporting Actor title on Sunday.

However, from then on, things are lot less clean cut.

Best Actor is likely a two-horse race between Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody for A Complete Unknown and The Brutalist, respectively.

Advertisement