This year’s four-hour Oscars ceremony included everything from powerful acceptance speech and political digs to show-stopping red carpet fashion, A-list performances and some completely ridiculous moments.
Unfortunately, not everyone is able to stay up overnight just to watch a load of celebs having a shindig and dishing prizes out, meaning that those of us in the UK are often left trying to piece together exactly what went on the morning after a major do like the Academy Awards.
And that’s where we come in.
Here’s our helpful guide to everything that went down at Sunday night’s Oscars, starting where all good awards ceremonies begin... the red carpet...
Before the event was even underway, we were absolutely here for the Wicked cast’s outfits on the red carpet
First-time nominee Demi Moore also gave it full movie star as she made her way into the event
And there was certainly no mistaking Timothée Chalamet in this suit, was there?
We don’t really know why the cast of Heartstopper were there, but they certainly made a big impression on the red carpet...
...As did Whoopi Goldberg with this scene-stealing look
Meanwhile, Halle Berry said she was able to ‘pay back’ Adrien Brody on the red carpet more than 20 years after he famously kissed her on stage at the Oscars when he first won
Once the main event got underway, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo got things off to a beautiful start with an homage to the Oz movies that came before Wicked
Host Conan O’Brien then kicked things off with a rather grisly parody of The Substance
Conan then launched into his comedy monologue which included some near-the-knuckle comments that whole Emilia Pérez controversy
He then vowed not to waste any time, through the magic of a time-wasting number – complete with the Sand Worm from Dune Part Two making a musical cameo
Kieran Culkin won the first award of the night, and pretty much immediately swore, which was censored in the US broadcast
But the fun didn’t stop there
This moment from Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn also led to us shedding out first tears of the evening
While accepting the Best Animated Short award, the team behind In The Shadow Of The Cypress revealed they almost missed the Oscars completely
Bowen Yang remains one of our faves thanks to this skit while introducing the team behind Best Costume Design
And Wicked costume designer Paul Tazewell’s historic win prompted an emotional response from some of his former muses, Rachel Zegler, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Sean Baker dedicated the first of Anora’s five wins of the night to the sex worker community
Margaret Qualley’s dance moves were an unexpected addition to the James Bond tribute number
The rest of the production number was… mixed, let’s just say that
Emilia Pérez’s songwriting team accepted the Best Song prize and it took a very chaotic turn
Conan O’Brien caught everyone off guard with this pop at the Kendrick Lamar/Drake beef (‘don’t worry, I’m lawyered up,’ he insisted)
One of the most emotional moments of the night came when No Other Land won the Best Documentary Prize, with the team calling for peace in the Middle East in their powerful speeches
The fire fighters of Los Angeles then delivered jokes that Conan O’Brien reckoned he wasn’t brave enough to – with a somewhat muted response in the room
Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller presented an award together seemingly based on their similar names and nothing else
There were a lot of tears as Zoe Saldaña accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress speech – pointing out she’s the ‘first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award – and I know I won’t be the last’
Daryl Hannah briefly spoke out in solidarity with Ukraine in another of the night’s more explicitly political moments
Later, Conan O’Brien also took a veiled swipe at Donald Trump following the president’s much-maligned interview with Zolonskyy last week
Gene Hackman’s former co-star Morgan Freeman introduced the In Memoriam tributes with a heartfelt speech
Although there was one name fans were disappointed not to be included in the wider tributes
Mark Hamill made an animated entrance to introduce the winner of Best Score
And Queen Latifah’s tribute to Quincy Jones was particularly joyful
Once the final awards of the night were handed out, Adrien Brody refused to be played off when his speech began to run over
Sean Baker accepted Best Director from Quentin Tarantino – and told the Pulp Fiction filmmaker about he inadvertently led to the creation of his hit film
Best Actress was one of the most hotly-contested awards of the evening, and ended up going to Mikey Madison for Anora
And rounding off Anora’s winning streak was a Best Picture win
Finally, it wouldn’t be awards season 2025 without a quick glance at Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner in the audience, would it?
Although our favourite picture of the whole night has to be this one...
