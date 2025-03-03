A selection of big moments from the 2025 Oscars Jordan Strauss/Chris Pizzello/Oscars/AP

This year’s four-hour Oscars ceremony included everything from powerful acceptance speech and political digs to show-stopping red carpet fashion, A-list performances and some completely ridiculous moments.

Unfortunately, not everyone is able to stay up overnight just to watch a load of celebs having a shindig and dishing prizes out, meaning that those of us in the UK are often left trying to piece together exactly what went on the morning after a major do like the Academy Awards.

And that’s where we come in.

Here’s our helpful guide to everything that went down at Sunday night’s Oscars, starting where all good awards ceremonies begin... the red carpet...

Before the event was even underway, we were absolutely here for the Wicked cast’s outfits on the red carpet

Ariana Grande at the 2025 Oscars via Associated Press

Cynthia Erivo paid homage to her iconic character at the Oscars via Associated Press

Jeff Goldblum on the Oscars red carpet via Associated Press

It was not an especially imaginative year for men's fashion at the Oscars, so to Bowen Yang, we say a big thank you via Associated Press

Marissa Bode at the Oscars on Sunday night via Associated Press

First-time nominee Demi Moore also gave it full movie star as she made her way into the event

A movie star via Associated Press

And there was certainly no mistaking Timothée Chalamet in this suit, was there?

Timothee Chalamet wore a bright suit to the 2025 Oscars via Associated Press

We don’t really know why the cast of Heartstopper were there, but they certainly made a big impression on the red carpet...

Yasmin Finney brought some drama to the Oscars red carpet via Associated Press

Joe Locke on his first time at the Oscars via Associated Press

Kit Connor at the 2025 Oscars via Associated Press

...As did Whoopi Goldberg with this scene-stealing look

Whoopi Goldberg made a big impression on the Oscars red carpet via Associated Press

Meanwhile, Halle Berry said she was able to ‘pay back’ Adrien Brody on the red carpet more than 20 years after he famously kissed her on stage at the Oscars when he first won

A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MkaF2xb6SE — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2025

Once the main event got underway, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo got things off to a beautiful start with an homage to the Oz movies that came before Wicked

what a beautiful performance by ariana grande and cynthia erivo ❤️ #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/xnGE5DWk5u — ⚡︎ (@blindingliqhts) March 3, 2025

Host Conan O’Brien then kicked things off with a rather grisly parody of The Substance

Conan O'Brien’s #Oscars reference to ‘THE SUBSTANCE’ was epic 😂 pic.twitter.com/22kqdPK0vW — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) March 3, 2025

Conan then launched into his comedy monologue which included some near-the-knuckle comments that whole Emilia Pérez controversy

He then vowed not to waste any time, through the magic of a time-wasting number – complete with the Sand Worm from Dune Part Two making a musical cameo

Conan brings up how the Oscars always run too long, then burst into an absurd song about how he won't waste time. My god 😂 pic.twitter.com/MPy4pHvJbF — Tanooki Joe (@TanookiKuribo) March 3, 2025

Kieran Culkin won the first award of the night, and pretty much immediately swore, which was censored in the US broadcast

i love being parasocial about jeremy strong and kieran culkin pic.twitter.com/mG2zNPu7Gf — leyla 🍒 (@LeylaCardenas28) March 3, 2025

But the fun didn’t stop there

omg Kieran Culkin's story in his Oscar speech LOL



he said his wife had no faith that he'd ever win an Emmy, so she jokingly promised him a 3rd kid if he won. and last year she said they'd have a 4th if he ever won an Oscar. well, he just won Best Supporting Actor pic.twitter.com/MmWFI8sNBe — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

This moment from Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn also led to us shedding out first tears of the evening

Andrew Garfield to Goldie Hawn: “There’s a person that gave my mother during her life the most joy, the most comfort and tonight I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn.”#Oscarshttps://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/ZECLT3Imk4 — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

While accepting the Best Animated Short award, the team behind In The Shadow Of The Cypress revealed they almost missed the Oscars completely

Bowen Yang remains one of our faves thanks to this skit while introducing the team behind Best Costume Design

LOL Bowen Yang is too funny. this Oscars bit for "Best Costume Design" was great pic.twitter.com/SQtjMiurKh — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

And Wicked costume designer Paul Tazewell’s historic win prompted an emotional response from some of his former muses, Rachel Zegler, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

#WickedMovie costume designer Paul Tazewell becomes the first Black man to win in his category at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/C4iWNlJMK9 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025

Sean Baker dedicated the first of Anora’s five wins of the night to the sex worker community

Sean Baker thanks the sex worker community while accepting his first ever #Oscar pic.twitter.com/FKk97chgWU — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 3, 2025

Margaret Qualley’s dance moves were an unexpected addition to the James Bond tribute number

So so so so so so so so obsessed with Margaret Qualley being like “okay bitch you’re not gonna give me an oscar nomination, but you’re GONNA give me a dance solo” and honestly who can blame her. What a legend



pic.twitter.com/KP3pzAV8L4 — Tom (@MalignantStan) March 3, 2025

The rest of the production number was… mixed, let’s just say that

Margaret Qualley, Lisa, Doja Cat and Raye take the stage for the James Bond tribute at the #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/BYOgETETYq — ASTHTC (@theASTHTC) March 3, 2025

Emilia Pérez’s songwriting team accepted the Best Song prize and it took a very chaotic turn

Camille and Clément Ducol sing while accepting the #Oscar for best original song for "El Mal" from #EmiliaPerez pic.twitter.com/vem8jFJLMS — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025

Conan O’Brien caught everyone off guard with this pop at the Kendrick Lamar/Drake beef (‘don’t worry, I’m lawyered up,’ he insisted)

Conan O’Brien: “Well, we’re half way through the show, which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yil82puKt3 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 3, 2025

One of the most emotional moments of the night came when No Other Land won the Best Documentary Prize, with the team calling for peace in the Middle East in their powerful speeches

"No Other Land" director Basel Adra: "We call on the world to take serious actions to stop the injustice and to stop the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people." | #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NzoqLKiBSJ — Variety (@Variety) March 3, 2025

The fire fighters of Los Angeles then delivered jokes that Conan O’Brien reckoned he wasn’t brave enough to – with a somewhat muted response in the room

Conan O'Brien just had LA firefighters deliver his jokes for him, and the audience's stunned reaction to this first joke...LOL



"Our hearts go out to all of those who have lost their homes...and I'm talking about the producers of Joker 2." pic.twitter.com/Pu0OlncX3l — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller presented an award together seemingly based on their similar names and nothing else

Miley Cyrus and Miles Teller present the award for Best Sound at the 2025 Oscars via Associated Press

There were a lot of tears as Zoe Saldaña accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress speech – pointing out she’s the ‘first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award – and I know I won’t be the last’

Zoe Saldaña during her #Oscars acceptance speech:



"I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last!” pic.twitter.com/9mlsEOtaBb — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) March 3, 2025

Daryl Hannah briefly spoke out in solidarity with Ukraine in another of the night’s more explicitly political moments

"Slava Ukraine."



Daryl Hannah acknowledged the war in Ukraine before presenting the Oscar for Best Editing to Sean Baker.#Oscarshttps://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/0pBvkPxR61 — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

Later, Conan O’Brien also took a veiled swipe at Donald Trump following the president’s much-maligned interview with Zolonskyy last week

Conan O’Brien dings Donald Trump: Anora is having a good night. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MEs8WXGs7j — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 3, 2025

Gene Hackman’s former co-star Morgan Freeman introduced the In Memoriam tributes with a heartfelt speech

Morgan Freeman pays tribute to Gene Hackman before the #Oscars In Memoriam segment pic.twitter.com/lcQVzfXvvo — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025

Although there was one name fans were disappointed not to be included in the wider tributes

why was michelle trachtenberg not honored at the oscars memoriam????? — carlos (@ccaaarrllloosss) March 3, 2025

michelle trachtenberg not being mentioned in the in memoriam section of the oscars is upsetting , you are and will remain so so loved and admired michelle 🩷 pic.twitter.com/6xAo6jYDTn — amb (@mikeysgore) March 3, 2025

It’s shameful that the #Oscars didn’t include Michelle Trachtenberg in their memorial montage of all the actors/actresses who have passed within the year!!!! 😡 pic.twitter.com/PEb7F2NvdA — kaiden (@HappiestCyrus) March 3, 2025

Mark Hamill made an animated entrance to introduce the winner of Best Score

Mark Hamill at the Oscars:



“I suggested they play the theme from Jaws but what do I know?”



Love him!



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/AjGY7lajWf — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 3, 2025

And Queen Latifah’s tribute to Quincy Jones was particularly joyful

Queen Latifah performs "Ease on Down the Road" at the #Oscars in honor of the late Quincy Jones pic.twitter.com/fxgBBIt8vg — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025

Once the final awards of the night were handed out, Adrien Brody refused to be played off when his speech began to run over

Adrien Brody asked the Oscars to turn down their wrap-up music while accepting the award for Best Actor, saying; 'This isn't my first rodeo.' pic.twitter.com/aCEVzcIi8V — The Project (@theprojecttv) March 3, 2025

Sean Baker accepted Best Director from Quentin Tarantino – and told the Pulp Fiction filmmaker about he inadvertently led to the creation of his hit film

Best Actress was one of the most hotly-contested awards of the evening, and ended up going to Mikey Madison for Anora

And rounding off Anora’s winning streak was a Best Picture win

Finally, it wouldn’t be awards season 2025 without a quick glance at Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner in the audience, would it?

this was when he lost 🥺 pic.twitter.com/BSK0lSG2kD — jess (@des179854) March 3, 2025

Although our favourite picture of the whole night has to be this one...

Kieran Culkin celebrating his first Oscar win with 2024 recipient Robert Downey Jr via Associated Press