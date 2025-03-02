Cynthia Erivo, Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, Andrew Garfield and Selena Gomez at the 2025 Oscars AP/Shutterstock

The stars have officially begun arriving for the biggest night in the entertainment calendar.

Yes, the red carpet has been rolled out for this year’s Oscars, and we’re pleased to report that plenty of this year’s nominees and guests are already turning it out as they make their way into the event.

On Sunday night, some of the world’s biggest actors, filmmakers and cinephiles gathered at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre for the 2025 Academy Awards, which this year are hosted by US comedian Conan O’Brien.

Advertisement

And that’s without even getting into all of the A-list performers and presenters who will also be striking their best poses on the red carpet.

Check out all of the red carpet photos you need to see from the 2025 Oscars in the gallery below – and make sure you keep checking back over the course of the evening, as we’ll be updating our round-up with even more snaps as they come in…

Advertisement

via Associated Press Fernanda Torres Nominated (I'm Still Here) Demi Moore David Fisher/Shutterstock Nominated (The Substance) via Associated Press Cynthia Erivo Nominated (Wicked) Advertisement via Associated Press Timothée Chalamet Nominated (A Complete Unknown) via Associated Press Ariana Grande Nominated (Wicked) via Associated Press Zoe Saldaña Nominated (Emilia Pérez) Advertisement via Associated Press Whoopi Goldberg Presenter via Associated Press Mikey Madison Nominated (Anora) via Associated Press Bowen Yang Presenter Advertisement via Associated Press Brandi Carlile Nominated (Elton John: Never Too Late) via Associated Press Andrew Garfield Presenter via Associated Press Lisa Performer Advertisement via Associated Press Selena Gomez Presenter via Associated Press Felicity Jones Nominated (The Brutalist) via Associated Press Jeff Goldblum Advertisement via Associated Press Marissa Bode Margaret Qualley Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Presenter via Associated Press Rachel Sennott Advertisement via Associated Press Elle Fanning Presenter via Associated Press June Squibb Presenter via Associated Press Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve Nominated (Dune: Part Two) Advertisement via Associated Press Mark Eydelshteyn via Associated Press Conan O'Brien and Liza Powel O'Brien Host via Associated Press Guy Pearce Nominated (The Brutalist) Advertisement via Associated Press Ralph Fiennes Nominated (Conclave) via Associated Press Yasmin Finney via Associated Press Joe Locke Advertisement via Associated Press Kit Connor via Associated Press Omar Apollo 97th Academy Awards - Arrivals via Associated Press Coralie Fargeat Nominated (The Substance) Advertisement via Associated Press Yura Borisov and Anna Borisova Nominated (Anora) Jesse Eisenberg Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock Nominated (A Real Pain) via Associated Press Édgar Ramírez Advertisement via Associated Press Lupita Nyong'o via Associated Press Anok Yai via Associated Press Lena Waithe Advertisement via Associated Press Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola via Associated Press Ethan Slater via Associated Press Mindy Kaling Advertisement

Emilia Pérez is this year’s most-nominated film with 13 nods in total, a record for a film not in the English language.

While the movie itself has been at the centre of controversy in the past few weeks, casting doubt on its success at the Oscars, Zoe Saldaña is looking like a shoo-in for a Best Supporting Actress win following her success elsewhere in awards season.

Advertisement

The Brutalist and Wicked each have 10 nominations, including acting nods for Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Peace for the former and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for the latter.