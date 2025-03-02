Entertainment uk celebrity awards seasonOscars

Oscars 2025: All The Red Carpet Photos You Need To See

The biggest night in the showbiz calendar has brought out some seriously impressive (not to mention well-dressed) guests.
Daniel Welsh
By 

Entertainment Editor

Cynthia Erivo, Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, Andrew Garfield and Selena Gomez at the 2025 Oscars
AP/Shutterstock

The stars have officially begun arriving for the biggest night in the entertainment calendar.

Yes, the red carpet has been rolled out for this year’s Oscars, and we’re pleased to report that plenty of this year’s nominees and guests are already turning it out as they make their way into the event.

On Sunday night, some of the world’s biggest actors, filmmakers and cinephiles gathered at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre for the 2025 Academy Awards, which this year are hosted by US comedian Conan O’Brien.

Some of this year’s nominees include The Substance’s Demi Moore, Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, A Complete Unknown’s Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro, A Real Pain’s Kieran Culkin and Sing Sing’s Colman Domingo – so you can expect an especially star-studded (not to mention elaborately dressed) red carpet to round off this year’s awards season.

And that’s without even getting into all of the A-list performers and presenters who will also be striking their best poses on the red carpet.

Check out all of the red carpet photos you need to see from the 2025 Oscars in the gallery below – and make sure you keep checking back over the course of the evening, as we’ll be updating our round-up with even more snaps as they come in…

via Associated Press
Fernanda Torres

Nominated (I'm Still Here)

Demi Moore
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nominated (The Substance)

via Associated Press
Cynthia Erivo

Nominated (Wicked)

via Associated Press
Timothée Chalamet

Nominated (A Complete Unknown)

via Associated Press
Ariana Grande

Nominated (Wicked)

via Associated Press
Zoe Saldaña

Nominated (Emilia Pérez)

via Associated Press
Whoopi Goldberg

Presenter

via Associated Press
Mikey Madison

Nominated (Anora)

via Associated Press
Bowen Yang

Presenter

via Associated Press
Brandi Carlile

Nominated (Elton John: Never Too Late)

via Associated Press
Andrew Garfield

Presenter

via Associated Press
Lisa

Performer

via Associated Press
Selena Gomez

Presenter

via Associated Press
Felicity Jones

Nominated (The Brutalist)

via Associated Press
Jeff Goldblum
via Associated Press
Marissa Bode
Margaret Qualley
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Presenter

via Associated Press
Rachel Sennott
via Associated Press
Elle Fanning

Presenter

via Associated Press
June Squibb

Presenter

via Associated Press
Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve

Nominated (Dune: Part Two)

via Associated Press
Mark Eydelshteyn
via Associated Press
Conan O'Brien and Liza Powel O'Brien

Host

via Associated Press
Guy Pearce

Nominated (The Brutalist)

via Associated Press
Ralph Fiennes

Nominated (Conclave)

via Associated Press
Yasmin Finney
via Associated Press
Joe Locke
via Associated Press
Kit Connor
via Associated Press
Omar Apollo
97th Academy Awards - Arrivals
via Associated Press
Coralie Fargeat

Nominated (The Substance)

via Associated Press
Yura Borisov and Anna Borisova

Nominated (Anora)

Jesse Eisenberg
Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Nominated (A Real Pain)

via Associated Press
Édgar Ramírez
via Associated Press
Lupita Nyong'o
via Associated Press
Anok Yai
via Associated Press
Lena Waithe
via Associated Press
Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola
via Associated Press
Ethan Slater
via Associated Press
Mindy Kaling

Emilia Pérez is this year’s most-nominated film with 13 nods in total, a record for a film not in the English language.

While the movie itself has been at the centre of controversy in the past few weeks, casting doubt on its success at the Oscars, Zoe Saldaña is looking like a shoo-in for a Best Supporting Actress win following her success elsewhere in awards season.

The Brutalist and Wicked each have 10 nominations, including acting nods for Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Peace for the former and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for the latter.

Click here for all of this year’s nominees.

