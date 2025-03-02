The stars have officially begun arriving for the biggest night in the entertainment calendar.
Yes, the red carpet has been rolled out for this year’s Oscars, and we’re pleased to report that plenty of this year’s nominees and guests are already turning it out as they make their way into the event.
On Sunday night, some of the world’s biggest actors, filmmakers and cinephiles gathered at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre for the 2025 Academy Awards, which this year are hosted by US comedian Conan O’Brien.
Some of this year’s nominees include The Substance’s Demi Moore, Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, A Complete Unknown’s Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro, A Real Pain’s Kieran Culkin and Sing Sing’s Colman Domingo – so you can expect an especially star-studded (not to mention elaborately dressed) red carpet to round off this year’s awards season.
And that’s without even getting into all of the A-list performers and presenters who will also be striking their best poses on the red carpet.
Emilia Pérez is this year's most-nominated film with 13 nods in total, a record for a film not in the English language.
Emilia Pérez is this year’s most-nominated film with 13 nods in total, a record for a film not in the English language.
While the movie itself has been at the centre of controversy in the past few weeks, casting doubt on its success at the Oscars, Zoe Saldaña is looking like a shoo-in for a Best Supporting Actress win following her success elsewhere in awards season.
The Brutalist and Wicked each have 10 nominations, including acting nods for Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Peace for the former and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for the latter.
