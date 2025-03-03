Kieran Culkin accepting his award during Sunday night's Oscars ceremony via Associated Press

The always-unfiltered Kieran Culkin got this year’s Oscars off to a very chaotic start when he dropped an F-bomb during the ceremony.

Advertisement

After accepting his Oscar from last year’s recipient Robert Downey Jr, Kieran began by paying homage to Jeremy, who was also nominated in the category for his work as Donald Trump’s former mentor Roy Cohn in The Apprentice.

“I love your work,” Kieran told his former on-screen brother. “It’s fucking…”

At that moment, the actor quickly realised his slip of the tongue, declaring: “I fucked! I cursed! There we go! I cursed! I didn’t mean to!”

i love being parasocial about jeremy strong and kieran culkin pic.twitter.com/mG2zNPu7Gf — leyla 🍒 (@LeylaCardenas28) March 3, 2025

Advertisement

The sound was dipped during the US broadcast of the Oscars, but it aired uncensored during ITV’s live stream.

Putting his unfortunate choice of words behind him, Kieran went on to share an anecdote with a call-back to his infamous speech at the 2024 Emmys, which involved his wife, Jazz Charlton.

“About a year ago I was on a stage like this and I very stupidly publicly said that I want a third kid from her, because she said if I won the award, she would give me the kid,” he explained. “Turns out she said that because she didn’t think I was going to win.”

Advertisement

He continued: “After the show, we’re walking through a parking lot, she’s holding the Emmy, we were trying to find our car, and she goes, ‘oh god, I did say that, I guess I owe you a third kid’. I turned to her and I said, ‘really, I want four’. And she turned to me, I swear to god this happened, she goes, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar’.”

As the audience laughed, the cameras cut to Jazz in the audience, who confirmed: “I did!”

Kieran added: “I held my hand out, she shook it, and I have not brought it up once until just now. You remember that honey? You do?

“Then, I just have this to say to you, Jazz. Love of my life, ye of little faith. No pressure. I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. And let’s get cracking on those kids, what do you say? I love you!”

Advertisement

Kieran Culkin’s Best Supporting Actor acceptance speech at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/VZtdDFbXAY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 3, 2025