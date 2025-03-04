Adrien Brody Defends Divisive Gum-Tossing Moment At This Year's Oscars

Adrien Brody and Georgia Chapman as seen in one of the 2025 Oscars' most talked-about moments ABC

The star of The Brutalist’s acceptance speech veered off in a slightly meandering fashion, to the point producers tried (and failed!) to play him off, but it’s for a moment right before he took to the stage that he’s really gone viral.

Shortly after being announced as the winner of this year’s Best Actor prize, Adrien celebrated with his partner, Georgina Chapman, and co-stars Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce.

As he headed towards the stage, it quickly dawned on him that he still had chewing gum in his mouth, so took it out and tossed it in Georgina’s direction before he headed up the stairs to deliver his speech – in a moment that has already generated a lot of conversation on social media.

Adrien Brody tosses gum to girlfriend on his way to accept Oscar pic.twitter.com/fqfawcqToS — New York Post (@nypost) March 3, 2025

Speaking to Live With Kelly And Mark moments after his victory, Adrien claimed he “had to get rid of” the gum “somehow” and it hadn’t entered his mind that he could swallow it.

It’s worth pointing out, too, that Georgina seemed more than happy to catch the errant gum, even chasing him as he made his way to the stage to make sure he didn’t deliver his speech while obnoxiously masticating.

But this wasn’t the only headline-grabbing moment Adrien was part of at the 2025 Oscars.

Hours before the ceremony got underway, he was approached on the red carpet by his friend Halle Berry, who grabbed him for a Hollywood kiss, in what she described as “pay back” for an infamous moment that happened on stage at the Oscars after Adrien’s first Best Actor win more than 20 years ago.

A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MkaF2xb6SE — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2025

Georgina was seen cheering on the moment, and later quipped to Extra: “I mean, how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?”

The pair have been an item for about five years, with the two-time Oscar winner shouting out Georgina and her children during his acceptance speech on Sunday.

