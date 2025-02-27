The Oscars Goodie Bags Have A $1 Million Change This Year

Oscar statuettes via Associated Press

Don’t get us wrong; the main point of the Oscars is obviously to celebrate the talent of its nominees (who include Cynthia Erivo, Timothée Chalamet, and Demi Moore this year).

But let’s be real here ― we reckon the event’s iconic goodie bags, whose contents are regularly valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, are a pretty big draw for the celeb crowd, too.

This year, marketing company Distinctive Assets is in charge of their “Everyone Wins” Oscars bags, which will go to all 25 top acting and directing nominees.

But according to a press release from the company, LA’s devastating wildfires have made a million-dollar difference to the usual offerings.

“While our gifts may be famous for being fun and fabulous, they also serve as a means to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies that give back,” the company’s founder, Lash Fary, said.

“This year, on the heels of the historically tragic LA fires, we have found even more ways that our celebrity swag can do good in our community.”

In practice, that means this year’s Oscars goodie bag will include a membership to disaster recovery charity Bright Harbor, who is offering $1 million worth of services to those affected by the fires.

Builders Maison Contractors have offered their renovation services too.

“Whether they pamper themselves or share these bountiful gifts as a care package for a friend who may have recently lost their home, we give these gifts not based on the recipients’ need but out of a desire to brighten someone’s day and to acknowledge a job well done,” Lash shared.

