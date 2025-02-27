The Oscars Goodie Bags Have A $1 Million Change This Year

Don’t get us wrong; the main point of the Oscars is obviously to celebrate the talent of its nominees (who include Cynthia Erivo, Timothée Chalamet, and Demi Moore this year).
But let’s be real here ― we reckon the event’s iconic goodie bags, whose contents are regularly valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, are a pretty big draw for the celeb crowd, too.
This year, marketing company Distinctive Assets is in charge of their “Everyone Wins” Oscars bags, which will go to all 25 top acting and directing nominees.
But according to a press release from the company, LA’s devastating wildfires have made a million-dollar difference to the usual offerings.
“While our gifts may be famous for being fun and fabulous, they also serve as a means to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies that give back,” the company’s founder, Lash Fary, said.
“This year, on the heels of the historically tragic LA fires, we have found even more ways that our celebrity swag can do good in our community.”
In practice, that means this year’s Oscars goodie bag will include a membership to disaster recovery charity Bright Harbor, who is offering $1 million worth of services to those affected by the fires.
Builders Maison Contractors have offered their renovation services too.
“Whether they pamper themselves or share these bountiful gifts as a care package for a friend who may have recently lost their home, we give these gifts not based on the recipients’ need but out of a desire to brighten someone’s day and to acknowledge a job well done,” Lash shared.
Also included in the bag this year are:
- Miage’s full skincare line
- A selection of L’Oréal Paris cosmetics and hair care
- A four-night villa stay at JOALI Maldives or JOALI BEING
- A five-night wellness retreat at Santani in Sri Lanka
- Nomatic’s Travel Pack and Check-In Classic suitcase
- A 20-piece luxury gift box of lip products from Petty Pout
- Film-inspired merch and gift card from Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
- AncestryDNA kit with a 3-month World Explorer membership and VIP Family History Experience
- ArtLipo body contouring with Dr Thomas Su
- BAGCEIT portable purse seat
- Beboe luxury cannabis products
- Blanc par rouGe gourmet maple products
- Boos Block cutting board by John Boos
- Bored Rebel “L.A. Strong” graphic undershirt
- Brook37 The Atelier premium tea gift box
- Cate Brown Studio sustainable luxury dog wear and toss pillows
- Five-star Barcelona hotel stay at Cotton House Hotel
- The World’s Finest Pocket Square from Daniel Ashley Co.
- Danucera’s cult-favorite D22 Tonic
- Dogwalkers cannabis pre-rolls
- EATABLE gourmet popcorn
- Chilean wine from Frontera Wines
- One-year Function Health membership
- Gammn reimagined backgammon set
- Greens First greens powder
- Greenworks 2-in-1 Cordless Standing Light Kit
- Helight NASA-inspired red light sleep therapy device
- IERIAS NAMA Sacred Glow Skincare Ritual
- ILIA Beauty’s skin-centric brushes and makeup
- INSTYTUTUM result-driven Swiss skincare
- A Journey of Iceland: From Darkness to Light immersive coffee table book
- Karma Nuts air-roasted cashews
- Eyewear from KITS Eyecare
- Kloth eco-friendly face towel
- Krovblit Fine Art framed mini resin print
- Mermaid Cove ocean-inspired skincare
- Neue Theory probiotic protein powders and Digest + Debloat supplement
- OMGIGI LA Strong bracelets and Jewelry Bar experience
- 1MD Nutrition’s VisionMD “Vision for Tomorrow” gift box
- Overnight Travel Bags vegan leather passport wallet
- A year’s supply of Oxygenetix breathable foundation and concealer
- Partake Bodycare Luxury Bath Soak
- PETA’s custom “Let Monkeys Swing Free!” portable hammock
- Posh Pretzels chocolate-covered pretzels
- RYTHM cannabis
- Tanner romance novel by Samantha Skye
- Sattaché eco-friendly luxury shoe bag
- Señorita THC-infused non-alcoholic margaritas
- Shinery Jewelry Wash and Radiance Towelettes
- Shrinkage: Manhood, Marriage and the Tumor that Tried to Kill Me by Bryan Bishop
- Skanties “anti-shapewear/2
- Suko Stones by MB Saku Hana candle holder
- The Heart Company vegan heart-crafted perfume collection
- The Souled Store pop-culture t-shirts
- 3D Virtual Wellness Retreat
- TruFru chocolate-covered freeze-dried raspberries
- VEDI cruelty-free lipstick
- Hollywood Star Cookie Suites from Windy City Sweets