There was a lot we loved about Jason Momoa’s Oscars outfit – the millennial pink velvet suit, co-ordinating with his wife Lisa Bonet and paying tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld by wearing his creation – but the main thing we were into was his pink scrunchie. Sorry, his pink Fendi scrunchie.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

It wasn’t the first time that the actor, who is best known for his roles as Aquaman or Game Of Thrones’ Khal Drogo, has sported a scrunchie and we’re here for it – after all, he needed something to tie those locks back when the Vanity Fair afterparty rolled around.

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

Scrunchies are nothing new. Having peaked in the nineties, they’ve had something of a resurgence of late, meaning there are plenty of gorgeous ones to choose from on the high street right now. Here are a selection of our favourites, including some pink ones for good measure.

Large Velvet Hair Scrunchie, Claire’s, £4.50 Get the Fendi look for muuuuuch cheaper with this cute Claire’s one. It’s also buy two, get two free – so you can get a whole set or treat your friends to matching ones. Buy it here.

Mid Pink Snake Print Scrunchie, New Look, £2.99 Cheap, cheerful, channeling both Momoa and one of the biggest animal trends trends of the season – what’s not to love? Buy it here.

Pom Pom Hair Scrunchie, Gemmas Bowtique, Etsy, £2.25 Pom poms, I repeat: pom poms. This unique scrunchie includes between 35/40 multi-coloured pom poms and reminds us of a kids ball pond, which is fun. Buy it here.

Velvet Hair Scrunchie Hair Band 5-Pack, Urban Outfitters, £10 The only thing better than one velvet scrunchie is five velvet scrunchies, available in a range of colours including a glorious tie dye number. We see you Jason Momoa and we raise you. Buy them here.

Leopard Print Scrunchie, Topshop, £6.50 Be head to toe in leopard print with this gorge scrunchie. It’s an easy way to jazz up an all black outfit, too. Buy it here.

Jaune Chouchou Scrunchy, Mamamushi, Trouva, £11.96 Channel an old school deck chair with this bright yellow and white scrunchie. Buy it here.

My Accessories Neon, Asos, £5.00 Cords but make it neon. We’ve adored wearing corduroy this season, but there’s no need for that love affair to stop. Bring the fashionable fabric into spring and summer with these bright hues. You’re welcome. Buy it here.

Pineapple Print Scrunchie, Asos, £4.00 Say hello to high summer with a nod to the tropical fruit du jour. Wear on top of your head to really look like a pineapple. Buy it here.