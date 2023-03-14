Oscars Producer Shares Malala Yousafzai's Reaction To Surprise Segment During Ceremony

Malala Yousafzai and Jimmy Kimmel at the 2023 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty/Kevin Winter

Oscars producer Molly McNearney has revealed Malala Yousafzai had no idea she’d be involved in a segment during this year’s live ceremony ahead of time.

Molly – who is married to Oscars 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel – praised the education activist for being such a “good sport” about the segment, in which the US talk show host came into the audience and approached the A-list guests with some rather irreverent questions.

Advertisement

During this section, he asked Malala: “As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”

And despite having no warning she’d be on camera, Malala still gave the best response, commenting simply: “I only talk about peace.”

“That’s why you’re Malala – that’s a great answer,” Jimmy then told her.

Jimmy Kimmel asks Malala Yousafzai a viewer question: “As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”



“I only talk about peace.” #Oscars#Oscars95https://t.co/OizA2V2cyr pic.twitter.com/krf3VvN7os — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023

After the event, Malala shared a clip of the exchange on Twitter with the message “treat people with kindness” (Harry Styles’ personal mantra), and also retweeted a Jezebel article with the headline: “Let Malala gossip about pop culture”.

Advertisement

In an interview with Variety published on Monday, Molly revealed that she and Jimmy “ran into her” at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party, insisting: “She couldn’t have been nicer, more gracious.

“She was worried, ‘I hope my answer was okay.’ Well, we thought her answer was amazing.”

Somehow, things took an even more bizarre turn after Malala’s on-air exchange with Jimmy, when she ended up being accosted by an actor in a Cocaine Bear costume, who appeared to go off-script after taking part in a sketch with the film’s director Elizabeth Banks.