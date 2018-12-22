Oti Mabuse Calls For 'The Greatest Dancer' Co-Star Cheryl To Sign Up For 'Strictly Come Dancing'

The two stars are both serving as dance captains on the all-new BBC programme ‘The Greatest Dancer’ and have been the subject of numerous tiresome tabloid reports about an alleged rift .

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Oti Mabuse has called for Cheryl to sign up to the show, to give the public a chance to see “another side” of her.

But both Oti and Cheryl have had nothing but nice things to say about each other, and when asked whether the ex-Girls Aloud star should give ‘Strictly’ a go, Oti said: “I would love to see her try.”

“I think if she did ‘Strictly’, people would love her and see another side that they haven’t seen yet,” she told the Sun. “She would be brilliant.”

Explaining what it’s like working with Cheryl, Oti added: “I feel like once she lets you in, she kind of takes care of you like a sister.”

Earlier this week, Oti slammed talk of a feud, writing on Instagram, that there is “absolutely no tension” between herself and Cheryl.