Oti Mabuse Calls For 'The Greatest Dancer' Co-Star Cheryl To Sign Up For 'Strictly Come Dancing'

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Oti Mabuse has called for Cheryl to sign up to the show, to give the public a chance to see “another side” of her.
The two stars are both serving as dance captains on the all-new BBC programme ‘The Greatest Dancer’ and have been the subject of numerous tiresome tabloid reports about an alleged rift.
But both Oti and Cheryl have had nothing but nice things to say about each other, and when asked whether the ex-Girls Aloud star should give ‘Strictly’ a go, Oti said: “I would love to see her try.”
“I think if she did ‘Strictly’, people would love her and see another side that they haven’t seen yet,” she told the Sun. “She would be brilliant.”
Explaining what it’s like working with Cheryl, Oti added: “I feel like once she lets you in, she kind of takes care of you like a sister.”
Earlier this week, Oti slammed talk of a feud, writing on Instagram, that there is “absolutely no tension” between herself and Cheryl.
“Imagine a world where two women work together with love, support and nothing but sisterhood,” she added.
Cheryl also spoke out, with a rep for the singer insisting she ”absolutely loves working with Oti and has a brilliant relationship with her”.
In ‘The Greatest Dancer’, Oti swaps being a contestant in ‘Strictly’ for a dance captain role alongside Cheryl and former ’Glee ’star Matthew Morrison.
But she has insisted the new show does not mean the end of her ‘Strictly’ career.
“I always say, ‘Never bite the hand that feeds you,’” she said.
“‘Strictly’ is the reason why I’m sitting here. I’ve left home and moved my life and said, ’Well, ‘Strictly’ is home and ‘Strictly’ will always remain home.”