This Cult Millennial Cooking Pan Has 20% Off (But Not For Long)

Our Place Our Place's Always Pan – catnip for millennials.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Chances are that if you’re into either food or interiors on Instagram, you’ll have spotted the irresistible pastel colours of Our Place in your social media feed.

Advertisement

The LA-based brand is a one-stop pot shop – and yes, we’re talking edibles, but no, not like that! Our Place does cookware, and it does it simply and really well, selling just two main products – the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot – alongside a pared down range of classy crockery and kitchen accessories.

What you might not know is that the brand was set up by a woman of colour, CEO Shiza Shahid, a Pakistani-born entrepreneur and activist, who was also the co-founder and former CEO of The Malala Fund with Malala Yousafzai.

Advertisement

Shadid knows how to focus on the good stuff – Our Place has only been going since 2019, but the Always Pan has already clocked up a hefty cult following in that time. And looking at these pics, you can see why. It’s millennial catnip! At £125, it’s definitely an investment piece, but the idea is that once you’ve spent those pounds, you’ll use it for years. Who doesn’t like a multi-tasker?

Still, we know £125 is a LOT of money, which is why we’re flagging the good news that you can currently get a 20% discount in the Our Place spring sale. That means becoming the proud owner of an Always Pan for just £100.

Advertisement

Our Place Pan, steamer, lid and paddle. The full kitchen kit

Designed as a do-it-all for your kitchen, the Always Pan promises to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry and boil your food – meaning you can call time on the teetering pile of pans in your cupboard and go simple with just the one.

The 2.46l pan has a non-stick, non toxic ceramic coating, and comes with both its own stainless steal steamer basket and a sleek beechwood spatula.

TBH, we put Our Place’s popularity down as much to to its on-point colour palette as its cookery knowhow. Who among us isn’t a sucker for a spot of rose, blue or green in our homes? But we hear good things from those who do own one (including several of our colleagues).

And let’s face it – it’s easier to feel positive about your culinary skills when you’re cooking with kit that looks this good.

Advertisement

Our Place

Handily, all three colours of the Always Pan are on sale, along with navy, grey and off-white, or a bold tomato red if you’re more about brights.

Also on sale at the moment for £110 (that’s £30 off its retail price of £140) is the Perfect Pot, a 5.2l casserole-style pan that boils, bakes, roasts, crisps and steams – and is as happy on your stove as it is in the oven.

Or if you’re really wanting to invest, you can buy both pans in a package deal for £190, which, when you do the maths, is a pretty impressive £75 discount.