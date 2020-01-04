HuffPost UK HuffPost UK

Running outside in the summer is nothing short of euphoric. The sun on your face, the fresh, warm air weaving around you as you stride along and smug in the knowledge that this exercise is entirely free-of-charge. In the winter, however, the idea of heading out for a jog seems more like self-inflicted punishment.

I won’t pretend that I have a magical formula to make outdoor running easier year-round, but the right kit can help you make those last few kilometres more bearable. Shoes that won’t give you blisters, leggings that won’t chafe, intelligent fibres that keep you sweat-free and warm and backpacks that will make you want to run to work.

Go on, get outta here.

Huffington Post UK Fast and Free Backpack, lululemon, £98

This rucksack is particularly handy if you fit in a run as your commute to the office, or to any place where you’ll need your belongings at the other end. It’s reflective, so you’ll stay visible at night, while the waistband strap provides stability as you run. There’s space to fit a laptop as well as a change of clothes.

Huffington Post UK Forever Floatride Energy Shoes, Reebok, was £84.95, now £67.96

I was sold at ‘floatride’ to be honest. When I found out the foam midsole offers responsive cushioning throughout a run, I knew I’d found the perfect running shoe. Swap the pavement for cloud nine and give that concrete a run for its money.

HuffPost UK HuffPost UK

Our go-to place to buy all things fitness, this running jacket is weatherproof as well as being super stylish. With hundreds of positive reviews it’s definitely worth the investment.

Huffington Post UK Cross Chill Run Gloves, lululemon, £25

Unless you want frozen fingers at the end of a run, a good pair of gloves are essential. These super soft gloves come in several different colours, become reflective in the dark and have phone friendly fingers, meaning you can change your playlist as you go, or Tweet about your new PB as you go.

Huffington Post UK Zero Gravity High Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings, Sweaty Betty, was £95, now £66

Not only am I head-over-heels for this intergalactic print, I’m also pretty enamoured by the spec of these space-age leggings. They’re ultra-lightweight and the compression technology will keep the blood pumping through your legs, while Sweaty Betty’s signature sweat-wicking fabric keeps you cool and comfortable.

HuffPost UK HuffPost UK

Worried the cold weather might put you off training? No more excuses with this thermal gilet – guaranteed to keep you toasty. Stylish too.

Huffington Post UK Kalenji Unisex Bluetooth Music Running Cap, Decathalon, £17.99

This is the running cap to end all running caps, offering sun and wind protection as well as a Bluetooth system to keep you entertained as you clock up the miles. Pair it with your smartphone and take calls or listen to music as you go. Realistically, we think you could run an empire from this hat.

Huffington Post UK Under Armour Tech Twist Training Top, John Lewis, £36

If the slew of five-star reviews online weren’t enough to go by, we’re totally besotted with this Under Armour Training Top. It’s soft, it’s warming in the winter and cooling in the summer and it can be worn in comfort all day long.

Huffington Post UK Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Bra-Black/Purple-30A, Amazon, £21.99

If you’ve been running for a while then you’ll no doubt have heard of Shock Absorber’s Ultimate Run bra. It has achieved cult status within the world of outdoor training, and this latest design is the best yet. The laser cut material helps absorb movement and was tested out by the University of Portsmouth.

A cushion for your feet, is how I’d describe these Hoka One One shoes. They’re ridiculously light, provide ample protection for your feet with a foam wrap and are perfect for recovery days when you need a break from the intensity of foot-to-pavement. The new design is slightly thicker meaning it’s now the ideal shoe for longer runs too.