Majority Of Tory Grassroots Favour No-Deal Over PM's Brexit Plan

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May was hoping MPs would return from the Christmas break having been convinced by their constituency associations that her deal is the best option

More than half of grassroots Tory members prefer a no-deal Brexit to the agreement Theresa May has struck with Brussels, a new poll has found.

Most Conservative members (57%) think crashing out of Europe without a deal is better than their own leader’s Brexit plan, according to the survey funded by the Economic and Social Research Council.

In a three-way referendum between May’s deal, no deal and remain, just 23% would back the prime minister.

Research leader Professor Tim Bale said: “If Theresa May is hoping that her MPs will return to Westminster having been persuaded by their constituency associations to back her Brexit deal, she’s going to be disappointed.

“It appears that those members are in no mood for compromise.

“Moreover, the Tory rank and file, it seems, are convinced that no deal is better than May’s deal.”

He added: “Tory members’ dislike for the PM’s deal really comes out when we asked about a referendum in which the choice came down to her deal or no deal.

“Only 29% of Tory members would vote for Mrs May’s deal, compared to 64% who would vote to leave without a deal.

“But that’s as nothing to Conservative Party members faced with a referendum offering just two choices – remain or no deal. Some 76% of Conservative Party members would plump for no deal.”

The Northern Irish backstop and over-hyped “project fear” warnings about the risks of a no-deal Brexit were said to be driving the support for crashing out.