'Over To You, Putin': UK Defence Secretary Issues Stark Message To Russia Over Peace Plan

John Healey, British Secretary of State for Defence, attends a press conference following a meeting to discuss support for Ukraine in Paris. via Associated Press

UK defence secretary John Healey has issued a stark message to Vladimir Putin as pressure mounts on Russia to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Kyiv has already signed up to a US-brokered 30-day truce to allow a permanent peace deal to be negotiated.

In return, America immediately lifted its suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine after lengthy discussions in Saudi Arabia.

US officials are now expected to take their proposals to Moscow - but the initial signs from the Kremlin have not been encouraging.

European defence ministers met in Paris on Wednesday to discuss their response to the crisis.

Speaking at a press conference after the talks, Healey said: “I say to President Putin, over to you now.

“You say you want to talk. Prove it. Accept the ceasefire, start negotiations and end the war. Make no mistake, the pressure is now on Putin.”

He added: “In the coming weeks, you will see European allies coming ever closer together because our security is shared and our strength relies on that unwavering commitment to each other.

“Peace and security in Europe will only be achieved through strengthening Nato and standing with Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has threatened to impose “devastating” sanctions on Russia if it does not agree to a ceasefire.