An overactive immune system could be the trigger cause of ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis), new research suggests.

The debilitating condition, also know as chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), is a long-term illness characterised by extreme tiredness, and affects approximately 250,000 people in the UK.

The underlying biology of the condition has remained a mystery, leading to many patients reporting experiences of stigma, including people saying ME/CFS isn’t a “serious illness”. However, many have previously reported their symptoms started following an infection, such as a viral illness.

Now, scientists at King’s College London have found evidence that could back this up, suggesting that the immune system overreacting to an infection could help explain how the condition is contracted.