If You Feel Like Life Is Too Much, You Could Have This Health Condition

Many of us in the UK are tired, with one in eight adults saying they feel tired “all the time” in a 2022 YouGov poll.



But with so many of us suffering from sleepiness, it can be hard to tell when you’re facing the more dangerous exhaustion ― which NHS Wales says is “one of the biggest threats to social care and NHS service functioning.”



Tiredness is even linked to 20% of road accidents in the UK.



While it can be hard to tell the difference between run-of-the-mill tiredness and flat-our exhaustion, they shared that feeling overwhelmed by life ― even small tasks ― can be an early symptom.



“Sometimes it can feel like our work, home or other life commitments are too much for us and we are ‘drowning,’” Canopi shared via NHS Wales.



You might find something as simple as doing the laundry to be too much, and you may struggle with the idea of ticking everything off your to-do list ― even feeling it may be impossible.



This can be a sign that you’re exhausted, and may also be burnt out by work or other life factors.