Owen Cooper Recalls 1 'Disgusting' Detail From Filming Adolescence Episode 3

Erin Doherty and Owen Cooper in Adolescence Netflix

This article contains spoilers for Adolescence.

The third instalment of the disturbing Netflix drama Adolescence opens with a child psychologist fixing a hot chocolate for an alleged teenage killer, as she prepares to assess him at the facility where he’s being held.

However, it seems that actor Owen Cooper – who played Jamie in the four-part miniseries – was less keen on the beverage that he was repeatedly being handed over the week of filming the episode.

Owen and co-star Erin Doherty recently sat down for a video interview with Netflix, where they looked back at the hour-long episode they worked on together.

“That was minging,” the 15-year-old recalled as he watched his character taking a sip of the drink. “That was horrible.”

He did have good reason for not enjoying the offending drink, though, explaining: “It wasn’t hot chocolate. It had to get changed.”

Owen went on to remind Erin that when his character throws the drink later in the episode, real hot chocolate was proving to be too “sticky” for the crew to clean up in between takes.

Erin agreed: “Oh yeah, and I remember in one [take] it spilled all over the table. I could see people in the cameras, that could see into the room, quickly trying to clean it up before the camera came back.”

“Oh it was disgusting,” Owen then added.

Each episode of Adolescence was famously filmed in one continuous shot, with the third instalment being the first to be recorded.