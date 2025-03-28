Adolescence Star Owen Cooper Reveals The Truth About This Improvised Moment In Episode 3

Owen Cooper plays a troubled teenager in Netflix's new drama Adolescence Netflix

Adolescence’s breakout star Owen Cooper has opened up about a certain improvised moment that made it into the show.

The hard-hitting Netflix drama has been dominating the conversation for weeks now, with many fans wanting to know everything about how the show was made, particularly as each episode was filmed in one long continuous shot.

Earlier this month, director Philip Barantini revealed how, while filming episode three of Adolescence, Owen had an unscripted moment during the take that made it into the finished product.

“There was one moment in one take, which I never asked him to do, where he’s talking to Erin [Doherty] and the camera’s on him and he just starts yawning,” Barantini told Variety.

“Everyone behind the camera was going, ‘oh my god, he’s never done that before!’ Erin being Erin just said to him, ‘I’m sorry, am I boring you?’. And he had this cheeky smile on his face.”

Speaking to This Morning on Thursday, Owen was asked about the unscripted scene, and admitted it was actually more a result of him being tired from filming, rather than a stylistic choice.

“I was tired, so I just yawned,” he recalled. “And then Erin backed me up and secured it, and it worked!”

Owen previously told The One Show: “It was the second take and, you know, I was tired so a yawn came to me.

“Then Erin did an amazing line, she said, ‘Am I boring you?’. So, that took me back and it made me smile, because it wasn’t in the script. I wasn’t expecting that at all, so it took me back a little bit, but it was amazing.”

Other cast members have also spoken about going off script while making the hit miniseres.

Faye McKeever, who played a nurse in episode one, also told Metro this week: “For me personally, it was never scripted for my character to call Ashley Walters a knob. So that was something I thoroughly enjoyed doing, even though I love Ashley.”