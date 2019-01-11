Stop What You're Doing And Watch Owen Jones' Spectacular Confrontation With Andrew Neil

Thursday’s episode of This Week left viewers stunned after journalist Owen Jones and host Andrew Neil became embroiled in a spat which swiftly escalated into a full-on shouting match.

The pair were discussing whether or not the media was partly responsible for the rise of the far-right in the UK, in light of the alarming incidents of MPs and journalists – including Jones himself – being verbally abused outside Westminster in recent weeks.

The discussion got off to a positive start when Neil praised the “huge courage and dignity” Jones demonstrated in his video of the incident.

Then things got heated, to say the least.

Jones attempted to criticise The Spectator, of which Neil is the chairman, for its coverage of Muslims, immigration and the far right.

The spat – which appeared to leave fellow guests Michael Portillo and Liz Kendall speechless – then continued on Twitter on Friday with numerous other journalists and commentators chipping in.

Here’s the exchange in full: