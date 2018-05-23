Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images Labour MP David Lammy has called Oxford University as 'bastion of white privilege'

Oxford University retweeted a post today criticising David Lammy for his “bitter” remarks after figures showed more than one in four of its colleges did not admit a single black British student each year during a three year period. The Labour MP slammed the university on Wednesday as being a “bastion of entrenched, wealthy upper class white privilege” after admission figures showed white British applicants were twice as likely to be admitted to undergraduate courses as their black British peers. Shortly after Lammy was interviewed about the figures on BBC’s Today programme, the university retweeted a post accusing the MP of being “bang out of order”. Comments under the retweet questioned why the university was endorsing the remark.

Woah...Uni of Oxford retweeted a tweet calling David Lammy bitter after he released their diversity data pic.twitter.com/uybWTTlE03 — Helena Horton (@horton_official) May 23, 2018

As a Cambridge graduate from an ex-pit village in the north of England I think his criticism of Oxbridge is spot on, & that @uniofoxford is not helping its cause by RTing this. — em (@civetta) May 23, 2018

This is not an appropriate RT, whoever is running this account should reconsider. — Yara Rodrigues Fowler 🧜🏼‍♀️ #mariellepresente (@yazzarf) May 23, 2018

Oxford’s Corpus Christi College was the worst performer between 2015 and 2017, admitting just one black British student, according to the admissions figures. Its most prestigious colleges, including Balliol and University and Magdalen, only admitted two black British students as undergraduates during the same period. Lammy, who last year accused Oxford of “social apartheid”, said its claims today that it had made progress were “glacial... I don’t think it’s progress”. “I’ve been doing this now for decades and it’s not just 1 or 2% here, it is not achieving genuine systematic change and the truth is, Oxford is a bastion of white middle class, southern, privilege, that is what it is,” he told BBC’s Today Programme.

Oxford is a bastion of entrenched, wealthy, upper class, white, southern privilege. We need systemic change. That means foundation years, centralised admissions and contextual admissions. A summer school is in no way even close to sufficient in addressing the scale of the problem https://t.co/tHTuJMA6fi — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) May 23, 2018

This morning I feel embarrassed to have gone to Oxford University. The statistics on its institutional bias against black (and north eastern) candidates are appalling. Where is the unhedged apology? Where is the credible plan to correct? — Robert Peston (@Peston) May 23, 2018

“They (Oxford) have to explain why you are twice as likely to get in if you are white than if you are black and why you are more likely to get in, indeed, again, if you are from the south, rather than the north of England when you apply.” Lammy said Oxford was “lagging behind” the Ivy League in the States and Cambridge University and questioned what it was spending its £5 million outreach funds on because “they’re failing badly”. In a press release accompanying the figures, the university said it “recognised the report shows it needs to make more progress”. It said it was adding 500 more places to its spring and summer school programme, Uniq, for students from under-represented backgrounds which boosts their admission chances.

We want Oxford students to reflect all the talent and potential this country has to offer. That’s why we’re releasing our annual admissions report and investing further in our most successful outreach initiative UNIQ – creating an extra 500 places a year: https://t.co/tPWCvjL5GI pic.twitter.com/q0nOTDe5p6 — Oxford University (@UniofOxford) May 23, 2018