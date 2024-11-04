Critics Have A Warning For Paddington Fans Before They Watch Paddington In Peru

Paddington is back in action in Paddington In Peru Studio Canal

Let’s face it, the double punch of Paddington and Paddington 2 was always going to be a hard act to follow.

And with just days to go until the national treasure’s latest outing in Paddington In Peru hits cinemas, critics are near-unanimous in their assessment that the third instlament in the franchise doesn’t quite manage to hit the heights of its predecessors.

Advertisement

It’s worth pointing out that are a few changes to the Paddington team this time around (and we don’t just mean the new actor replacing Sally Hawkins as Mrs Brown).

While the first two films were written and directed by Bafta nominee Paul King, Paddington In Peru is helmed by Douglas Wilson in his directorial debut, with a brand new team on screenwriting duties.

So, how did they do?

Well, although critics are largely full of warnings for Paddington fans to manage their expectations before their next cinema trips, most are still full of praise for some specific areas of the film, even if the reviews are predominantly three stars rather than the four and five-star assessments of the first two films.

Here’s a selection of what critics are saying about Paddington In Peru…

“Let’s be fair: absolutely no one will have a bad time at Paddington in Peru, which is bouncy, unobjectionable and raises plenty of smiles. But most viewers are likely to come out more sated than elated.”

Advertisement

The Brown family in Paddington In Peru Peter Mountain/Studio Canal

“Just as jolly as the previous two films, but not really as funny [...] Some of the laugh-context and humour-ecosystem has been removed. There are fewer jokes, moment by moment, but just as much sprightliness, spectacle and fun.”

“Regretfully, it appears director Paul King may have packed up most of that magic and taken it with him over to last year’s Wonka [...] The joy isn’t gone from Paddington in Peru. You might just want to adjust expectations.”

“King’s gonzo visual imagination and antic humor lent the first two an offbeat, slightly chaotic charm that won over as many adults as it did children. Wilson’s film, while suitably bright and busy, is a more conventional kids’ entertainment, with a contrived quest narrative that lands the franchise further than ever from the modest, homey spirit of Michael Bond’s original books.”

“It doesn’t matter if this film is much the same sort of thing as the last one, warmed over. In fact, that’s exactly what you want: third time around, the story of the little bear welcomed by strangers remains magical. And if it’s novelty you’re after, there’s Olivia Colman, twirling on a mountain-top in a nun’s habit. You know you want to see that.”

Advertisement

Olivia Colman as a musical nun in Paddington In Peru Peter Mountain/Studio Canal

“The bad news is that Paddington in Peru isn’t as good as Paddington 2. The good news is that Wilson has made an entertaining and endearing yarn that is worth 106 minutes of your time.”

“Paddington Bear? Paddington Bore, more like. The third big-screen outing for Michael Bond’s loveable ursine, which sees him return to his native Peru to find his errant aunt Lucy, shows distinct signs of franchise fatigue.”

“The marmalade has lost a bit of its zest. One issue is that Paddington is no longer out of his element. [...] as a fun, snappy sequence involving a photobooth at the start of Paddington In Peru illustrates, the character is at his most delightful when he’s causing pandemonium in polite society. Plonked into his natural environment, the jungle, the laughs become scarcer.”

“While there is a lot of debate about which of the first two movies is the best, the third one isn’t going to challenge for supremacy. There’s too much Banderas and not enough Colman and as a result the film gets almost as lost as the Browns do in the jungle [...] Thankfully, a reliably rousing finale rescues Paddington in Peru.”

Advertisement

“Although a whisker-less entertaining than 2017’s sublime Paddington 2, this eagerly-awaited third adventure certainly pushes the boat out – and indeed down the Amazon.”

“Maybe Paddington 2 has spoiled us. In contrast, Paddington in Peru offers a fun and lively hour-and-three-quarters in the cinema, and that’s not to be sniffed at, but it comes across as the solid third part of an established franchise rather than a stellar pop-cultural phenomenon in its own right.”

“There’s a sticky start before the movie finds its paws and delivers everything you want, from inventive, witty visuals and quirky gags to a heartwarming message. So, yes, Paddington in Peru isn’t on the same level as Paddington 2, but if you dismiss it because of that, then we’ve got a hard stare for you.”