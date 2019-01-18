Pair Of Penguins Returned To Zoo Two Months After Being Stolen

Two penguins have been rescued and returned to a zoo after being stolen two months ago.

Police were tipped off about the missing pair of Humboldt birds after they were spotted in Strelley Village, Nottinghamshire on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary and theft and the penguins were returned to their rightful home.

Sergeant Andrew Browning said: “My first thought was this is one for the books, and one to tell the grandkids, because there’s no way we thought we would go down there and actually find two penguins.

“It was an unusual one. Even when we went down to custody it made everyone laugh, particularly the custody sergeant who was booking us in. It was a real off-the-wall find.”

Nottinghamshire Police declined to say which zoo the animals had been taken from.

Humboldt Penguins originate from South America and are currently listed as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.