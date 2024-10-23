Pamela Anderson’s new look is inspiring other women to embrace a makeup-free beauty routine.

The Baywatch actor talked about her decision to ditch cosmetics on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore show, where she was thrilled to learn she wasn’t the only one rocking a fresh-faced glow. (Watch the clip here.)

That day, daytime TV host Barrymore invited the entire audience and the show’s lifestyle expert, actor Valerie Bertinelli, to keep a clean face for what she called her “Bare is Beautiful” episode.

Though the duo started the episode done up, they wiped off their makeup in front of the audience before Anderson sat down with them.

Advertisement

During the interview, a dewy-looking Barrymore told the star of “The Last Showgirl” she was a “pioneer” for her choice to turn her back on the makeup chair.

“Isn’t it freeing? Doesn’t it feel free? I feel free,” Anderson said. “I mean, it’s taken a while too. I’ve had my little, you know, journey with it, but we all are our own worst critics.”

Explaining why she’s started stepping out sans glam, the former model told Barrymore and Bertinelli how she convinced herself to make a change during Paris Fashion Week last fall.

Pamela Anderson attends the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 19. Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Advertisement

Anderson said she “decided [if] I was just going to a fashion show, I didn’t need to compete with anybody. Like, why am I wasting three hours in a makeup chair when I have these beautiful Vivienne Westwood clothes on.”

The Canadian actor was more surprised than anyone to see her new look make headlines afterward.

“I didn’t realise anyone would even notice,” she went on. “So then, when people started coming up to me and talking about it, I thought, ‘Well, this is a great message.’ You know, to really peel it back and find out who I was again. I wanted to remember who I was.”

Since Anderson has shifted away from wearing a full face of makeup, she’s turned her focus to skin care, joining the sustainable, cruelty-free brand Sonsie as co-owner earlier this year.

“I felt like, I wanna get into this game because I wanna make sure that people put their skin care on with intention; I love affirmations. I love the whole self-love and empowerment,” she said. “This is the right time in my life to walk the talk.”

Audience members for Tuesday’s “Bare is Beautiful” episode were all treated to Sonsie’s Multi Moisture Mask, a product Barrymore said she swears by.

Advertisement

While Anderson’s new approach to beauty has helped transform the way she thinks about herself, last year the “Barb Wire” star also shared another key reason she began going makeup-free: the death of her makeup artist and close friend, Alexis Vogel.