Panic Attacks Are Different From Anxiety Attacks — Here’s How To Tell Them Apart

If you thought that anxiety attacks and panic attacks were the same thing, you’re not alone. The terms are often used interchangeably and some of the symptoms overlap between the two.

However, there are differences and identifying what you’re experiencing could help you to manage the symptoms and even onset of the attack that you’re experiencing.

On their website, the mental health experts at Priory say that the main differences between panic attacks and anxiety attacks are related to two key areas:

The intensity of the symptoms – panic attack symptoms tend to be much more intense and severe than anxiety attack symptoms

The length of time the main symptoms occur over – panic attacks tend to start abruptly and finish quickly (usually peaking after around 10 minutes). Anxiety can build and persist for months on end

What is the difference between an anxiety attack and a panic attack?

Overall, panic attacks tend to be immediately severe and physical in nature. Priory states that they often cause people to believe that they’re ‘dying’ or ‘losing control’.

Additionally, these symptoms seem to be appear out of ‘nowhere’ and subside within 10 minutes.

Anxiety attacks are a bit more extended than this. While they can range from mild to severe, they can become more intense over minutes, hours, days or even months at a time and can remain present for a long period of time.

What to do during a panic attack

While panic attacks can’t often be prevented, the NHS recommends the following steps next time you’re experiencing one:

stay where you are, if possible

breathe slowly and deeply

remind yourself that the attack will pass

focus on positive, peaceful and relaxing images

remember it’s not life-threatening

How to cope with ongoing anxiety

Anxiety attacks can be prevented by addressing the anxiety itself. The NHS recommends the following steps:

try talking about your feelings to a friend, family member, health professional or counsellor – you could also contact Samaritans by calling 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org if you need someone to talk to

try recommended self-help therapies - such as books, online tools or courses that you can do in your own time

learn how to relax using calming breathing exercises or try activities such as yoga or pilates

try to get enough sleep – this can help you have the energy you need to cope with difficult feelings and experiences

exercise regularly - activities such as running, walking, swimming and yoga can reduce anxiety and stress and help you sleep better

eat a healthy diet with regular meals to keep your energy levels stable

