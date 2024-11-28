Panic Attacks Are Different From Anxiety Attacks — Here’s How To Tell Them Apart

If you thought that anxiety attacks and panic attacks were the same thing, you’re not alone. The terms are often used interchangeably and some of the symptoms overlap between the two.
However, there are differences and identifying what you’re experiencing could help you to manage the symptoms and even onset of the attack that you’re experiencing.
On their website, the mental health experts at Priory say that the main differences between panic attacks and anxiety attacks are related to two key areas:
- The intensity of the symptoms – panic attack symptoms tend to be much more intense and severe than anxiety attack symptoms
- The length of time the main symptoms occur over – panic attacks tend to start abruptly and finish quickly (usually peaking after around 10 minutes). Anxiety can build and persist for months on end
What is the difference between an anxiety attack and a panic attack?
Overall, panic attacks tend to be immediately severe and physical in nature. Priory states that they often cause people to believe that they’re ‘dying’ or ‘losing control’.
Additionally, these symptoms seem to be appear out of ‘nowhere’ and subside within 10 minutes.
Anxiety attacks are a bit more extended than this. While they can range from mild to severe, they can become more intense over minutes, hours, days or even months at a time and can remain present for a long period of time.
What to do during a panic attack
While panic attacks can’t often be prevented, the NHS recommends the following steps next time you’re experiencing one:
- stay where you are, if possible
- breathe slowly and deeply
- remind yourself that the attack will pass
- focus on positive, peaceful and relaxing images
- remember it’s not life-threatening
How to cope with ongoing anxiety
Anxiety attacks can be prevented by addressing the anxiety itself. The NHS recommends the following steps:
try talking about your feelings to a friend, family member, health professional or counsellor – you could also contact Samaritans by calling 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org if you need someone to talk to
try recommended self-help therapies - such as books, online tools or courses that you can do in your own time
learn how to relax using calming breathing exercises or try activities such as yoga or pilates
try to get enough sleep – this can help you have the energy you need to cope with difficult feelings and experiences
exercise regularly - activities such as running, walking, swimming and yoga can reduce anxiety and stress and help you sleep better
eat a healthy diet with regular meals to keep your energy levels stable
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.