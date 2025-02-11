Billie Hoque Billie Hoque (left) with her sons Jess, 8 and Jude, 5, who both have food allergies.

Billie Hoque, 35, from Luton, has three children with food allergies. Her son Jess, aged eight, is allergic to cow’s milk and has experienced several near-death allergic reactions from it.

The mum-of-three said managing his allergy has been particularly difficult since he started school.

As many parents of kids with allergies know, there are times when children will be excluded from certain school activities over fears the allergen is present.

But there are also times when the allergen will be present and it poses a very dangerous situation if your child is there.

This is anxiety-inducing not only for the parent, but also for the child.

When Jess was four years old, he experienced severe anxiety. His mum recalled: “He would wake in the night and tell me he hated school and that he felt lonely due to feeling different.

“He started to worry about what would happen to him if teachers didn’t call an ambulance on time in the event of an allergic reaction.

“It was a struggle to get him to school each day, from the minute he woke in the morning he would be fighting back the tears and when we eventually reached the classroom, he would cling to me, cry and tell me that he was too nervous.”

Sadly their story isn’t unique.

Not only that, but hospital admissions for severe allergic reactions to food have more than tripled in the last 20 years in the UK, with young people most likely to be affected.

Yet 67% have had no allergy awareness training.

One in five teachers have never been taught how to administer an adrenaline auto-injector which could save a life in a food allergy emergency, and almost two thirds (60%) don’t know or are unsure if their school even has an allergy policy.

The findings of the recent survey of almost 1,900 union members are published today to coincide with the launch of The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation’s new Allergy School programme.

It aims to transform understanding of food allergies in schools so that children with food allergies feel empowered, included and protected.

The free, national programme has been developed in partnership with The King’s Foundation, St John Ambulance, the children’s charity Coram Life Education and Tesco Stronger Starts.

It also has the backing of His Majesty King Charles, who said he was “delighted to hear of the launch” and added: “Improving understanding of this issue is so important for keeping children with food allergies safe and ensuring they are able to participate fully in activities at school or in our wider communities.”

Allergy School launches with practical resources for nurseries, primary schools and out-of-school clubs and groups looking after children aged three to 11 in the UK, to encourage greater awareness and understanding of food allergies.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, founder of the charity, whose daughter Natasha died aged 15 from an allergic reaction to food, said of the survey’s findings: “It can be really hard to keep a child with food allergies safe in school.

“Finding a nursery where Natasha would be safe was extremely difficult. Natasha at times was bullied at school because of her food allergies and this was incredibly stressful and isolating for both her and our family.

“Government, schools, teachers, parents and pupils need to come together to support children with food allergies in this country. Today we are kickstarting that process.”

Stephen Morgan, Minister for Early Years Education, welcomed the work of the charity, saying: “The safety of our children is the most important thing both in and outside of school, and I welcome the important work being carried out by the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.

“I encourage all settings to make use of engaging programmes such as these, alongside taking the necessary steps to manage allergy risks as clearly set out in the government’s allergy guidance.”

