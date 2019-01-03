Are we nearly there yet?

No, that’s not the irritating whine of small children you’re hearing from the backseat of the car on a long trip – but the cries of thousands of shell-shocked, sleep-deprived parents, wondering when the hell it’s time to go back to school.

The Christmas holidays may have started late, with most UK state schools not breaking up until 21 December, but unlike last year – when peace on earth resumed on 2 January – this year teachers and pupils reunite on 7 January.

Which is, by my calculations, still DAYS AND DAYS AWAY.

Don’t get me wrong – I, like many mums, dads, grandparents and carers, have loved spending precious time with the little rascals over the festive season. Seeing their faces as they opened their stockings on Christmas morning, taking them to the cinema to see the new ‘Mary Poppins’, spending New Year’s Eve prodding them to stay awake long enough to see the fireworks... it’s been fun.