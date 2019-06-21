Parents Of 'Jihadi Jack' Spared Jail After Being Found Guilty Of Funding Terrorism

The parents of a young Muslim convert dubbed Jihadi Jack have avoided a prison sentence after being found guilty of one count of funding terrorism. Organic farmer John Letts, 58, and former Oxfam fundraising officer Sally Lane, 57, sent – or tried to send – sums totalling £1,723 after their son Jack Letts travelled to Syria at the age of 18. Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC sentenced the pair to 15 months’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months The couple, from Oxford, denied three charges of funding terrorism. They said outside the Old Bailey: “We have been convicted for doing what any parent would do if they thought their child was in danger.”

PA Wire/PA Images John Letts and Sally Lane denied three charges of funding terrorism.

Letts, a father-of-one now aged 23, converted to Islam at the age of 16 and had attended a mosque in Cowley Road, Oxford. Prosecutor Alison Morgan QC said the couple, from Oxford, “turned a blind eye to the obvious” – that their son had joined the murderous terrorist group by the time they sent £223 in September 2015. The defendants claimed their son, who suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder, was trapped in Raqqa and by December 2015 when they tried to send more funds, they were acting under “duress” fearing he was in mortal danger. A jury deliberated for nearly 20 hours to find the defendants guilty of one charge of funding terrorism in in September 2015 but not guilty of the same charge in December 2015. Jurors were discharged after they were unable to decide on a third charge relating to an attempt to send money in January 2016.

PA Ready News UK Jack Letts, seen her posing in Raqqa, in Syria, was nicknamed 'Jihadi Jack' by the media.