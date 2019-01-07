What seems like the longest Christmas holiday ever is over – and parents are pretty happy about it.
Most grown-ups might have gone back to work on 2 January, but many schools held off a little longer, with kids not going back until today. But rather than mourn the loss of their little ones running around demanding breakfast, attention and ways to alleviate their boredom, parents are pretty pleased the day has finally come.
They’re Totally Ready For This
Although The Kids Might Not Be...
Parents Are Even Cheering On Their Organised Mornings
And They’re Sharing How They’re Enjoying The Quiet
Nothing but love, eh?