Paris Attack Suspect Salah Abdeslam Guilty Of Attempted Murder

Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam has been found guilty of attempted murder after a shootout with police in Brussels in March 2016.

The 28-year-old was jailed for 20 years.

Abdeslam is in a French prison awaiting trial for his role in the Islamic State (IS) attack on Paris in November 2015, which saw 130 people killed. Prosecutors say he is the lone survivor of the IS suicide squad.