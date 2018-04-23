Paris Attack Suspect Salah Abdeslam Guilty Of Attempted Murder

Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam has been found guilty of attempted murder after a shootout with police in Brussels in March 2016.
The 28-year-old was jailed for 20 years.
Abdeslam is in a French prison awaiting trial for his role in the Islamic State (IS) attack on Paris in November 2015, which saw 130 people killed. Prosecutors say he is the lone survivor of the IS suicide squad.
His co-accused, Sofien Ayari, was also found guilty in the hearing at a Belgian court on Monday and also received a 20 year sentence for attempted terrorist murder.
Tunisian Ayari said he and Abdeslam were in a Brussels apartment when police arrived, but that neither opened fire. A three-hour siege ended with marksmen killing Mohamed Belkaid, a 35-year-old Algerian, by which time Abdeslam and Ayari had fled. The two were apprehended a few days later at a flat in another district of Brussels.
Belgian police said they found an arms cache, an IS flag and Abdeslam’s DNA in the first apartment where the shootout occurred.