All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    23/04/2018 09:30 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Paris Attack Suspect Salah Abdeslam Guilty Of Attempted Murder

    He has been jailed for 20 years.

    Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam has been found guilty of attempted murder after a shootout with police in Brussels in March 2016. 

    The 28-year-old was jailed for 20 years. 

    Abdeslam is in a French prison awaiting trial for his role in the Islamic State (IS) attack on Paris in November 2015, which saw 130 people killed. Prosecutors say he is the lone survivor of the IS suicide squad.

    Police
    Salah Abdeslam

    His co-accused, Sofien Ayari, was also found guilty in the hearing at a Belgian court on Monday and also received a 20 year sentence for attempted terrorist murder. 

    Tunisian Ayari said he and Abdeslam were in a Brussels apartment when police arrived, but that neither opened fire. A three-hour siege ended with marksmen killing Mohamed Belkaid, a 35-year-old Algerian, by which time Abdeslam and Ayari had fled. The two were apprehended a few days later at a flat in another district of Brussels.

    Belgian police said they found an arms cache, an IS flag and Abdeslam’s DNA in the first apartment where the shootout occurred.

    MORE:newsSalah AbdeslamNovember 2015 Paris attacks