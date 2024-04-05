Paris Olympics Puts Shagging Back On The Table

At the last Olympics, due to the global pandemic, Tokyo placed an intimacy ban on all athletes competing in the Olympics.

As part of COVID-19 guidelines, athletes were under strict guidance surrounding socialising before and during their Olympic experience. They were instructed not to partake in ‘unnecessary’ forms of touch such as handshakes and hugs with fellow athletes but were also encouraged to avoid others for 14 days before they arrived and the first 14 days that they were there.

Advertisement

If these rules, as well as basic handwashing and masking rules weren’t followed, the athletes were penalised by the International Olympic Committee and were not allowed to participate in competitions.

This year, however, this ban has been lifted and in Paris, shagging is back on the table for our world-class athletes.

Intimacy ban lifted at the Paris Olympics

Quite fittingly, in the City of Love, athletes are now free to be intimate during their time at the Olympics.

The Olympic Village that will be home to 9,000 athletes in July is prepared for the sexy times ahead, too. Sky News was given a sneak peek at the accommodations available to athletes and it turns out that the bed frames are made of cardboard! This cardboard is sturdy enough to hold up to 250kg.

Advertisement

Additionally, 300,000 condoms will be available in the village, in a tradition that started 1988 Seoul Olympics, as an effort to raise awareness for HIV and AIDS. It’s also worth noting that 150,000 condoms were handed out during the Tokyo Olympics despite the ban. How incredibly responsible.

Speaking to Sky News, Laurent Michaud, director of the Athlete’s Village said: “It is very important that the conviviality here is something big. Working with the athletes commission, we wanted to create some places where the athletes would feel very enthusiastic and comfortable.”