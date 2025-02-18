Parker Posey Opens Up About Her Divisive White Lotus Accent

This article contains minor spoilers for the latest season of The White Lotus.
Season three of The White Lotus got off to a flying start this week, with a series opener that included familiar faces, full-frontal nudity and vaguely incestuous vibes.
So far, so White Lotus, right?
However, there’s one part of the new season that’s already generating a lot of conversation among viewers on social media, and it’s all thanks to Parker Posey.
Parker plays wealthy Southern matriarch Victoria Ratliff in the latest season of the award-winning drama, who is holidaying in Thailand with her dysfunctional family.
After episode one aired, fans over on X were a little divided over how convinced they were by Parker’s Southern accent…
Speaking to Variety at the show’s premiere last week, Parker opened up about the origins of her character’s accent, revealing she drew inspiration from The Official Preppy Handbook and Tennessee Williams’ female characters.
Parker also claimed that American actor James Spader inspired her characterisation.
“I wanted to bring, like, a snotty kind of [affectation],” she explained. “I have met some really wealthy people, and Southerners, that are almost affected, right? So that’s what I did.”
She continued: “It was just so much fun to play. It’s the theatricality of Southerners – and I’m from the South – so I was so happy to bring that Tennessee Williams-like kind of drama, you know? Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. Just that lady. So, it was a blast.”
Parker joins an all-star cast in the new season of The White Lotus that includes her on-screen husband Jason Isaacs, Blackpink singer Lisa in her first acting role, Emmy nominee Carrie Coon and Sex Education favourite Aimee Lou Wood.
Natasha Rothwell also reprises her role as former spa manager Belinda from season one, with another former cast member also set to return later down the line.
Episode one of The White Lotus’ third season is streaming on Sky and Now, with new instalments every Monday morning.