Parker Posey Opens Up About Reaction To Her White Lotus Accent

Parker Posey in season three of The White Lotus

Parker Posey has insisted she’s over the moon with the reaction to her accent in The White Lotus.

The Emmy nominee plays a Southern matriarch in the current season of the hit US drama, which required her to don a North Carolina accent.

Initially, the reaction to Parker’s accent was pretty mixed, but her delivery of certain lines has since become one of fans’ favourite things about the show.

Asked how she’s finding the response during an interview on Seth Meyers’ US talk show last week, Parker – who was born in Maryland, and grew up in Louisiana and Mississippi – said: “I was in Paris, I was at the Valentino fashion show – and there were these people from North Carolina at the hotel.

“And they were like, ‘we just have to say, we’re from North Carolina, we think you’re doing a great job, we love the accent, it’s dead on, you’ve got that part down, this is my mother, that’s my aunt’.”

“We’ve captured something, so that just feels so good,” she added.

The magic of Parker Posey’s southern accent in #WhiteLotus. pic.twitter.com/ajU8OB9bMs — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) March 13, 2025

Parker’s on-screen husband Jason Isaacs has also claimed he’s received praise from people from North Carolina about his White Lotus accent.

However, he’s also received some criticism, which is something he admitted has “hurt” him since the show began airing last month.

Jason and Parker play the parents of the Ratliff family in season three of The White Lotus, alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola as their on-screen children.

