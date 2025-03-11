Parker Posey Says The White Lotus Cast Were 'Always' In Hospital During Their 7-Month Shoot

Parker Posey on the set of The White Lotus season three Fabio Lovino/HBO

Parker Posey has revealed that she and her White Lotus co-stars found themselves visiting the hospital several times during production.

Following the seven months that it took to film the current series of the award-winning US comedy-drama, several cast members have spoken candidly about why shooting in Thailand came with its own specific pitfalls that often made for a grueling experience at times.

In a new interview about the show with The Times, Parker described the process of making The White Lotus season three as an “endurance test” – thanks, mainly, to the high temperatures, as well as the snakes and critters the actors would occasionally come face-to-face with.

But for Parker, it was one particular dish that almost got the better of her.

“There was a piece of fish that left me and Sam Nivola, who plays my youngest son, on a few weeks of plain rice and pasta with the D-word and constipation alternating,” she recalled.

“[People] were always going to the hospital and coming back like they’d had the time of their lives. Thai hospitals were so nice, you could do everything there … you could get Botox and medicine easily, and waiting in line wasn’t a thing.”

Parker Posey and her on-screen family in The White Lotus HBO

Several of Parker’s co-stars have also opened up about medical incidents they suffered on set.

Her on-screen husband Jacob Isaacs revealed he was involved in an accident while shooting on the super yacht seen in this week’s instalment, while Walton Goggins had a real-life “ordeal” with a snake during a memorable scene earlier in the series.