Car parking prices have risen at more than four in 10 NHS hospitals in England in a year, an investigation has highlighted.

Some 124 NHS trusts responded to Freedom of Information requests by the Press Association.

It has been established that some trusts have doubled the cost of a stay for patients and visitors car parking.

Tom Sandford, director of the Royal College of Nursing in England, said: “Nursing staff work around the clock to keep patients safe – they should not be overcharged for doing their jobs.

“For staff working shifts public transport is often not an option, so nurses and support workers have no choice but to pay parking charges that rise year on year.

“Struggling hospitals should not try to make money from their staff. Their goodwill won’t last forever. Trusts should provide reasonable car parking with affordable charges.”

Data published by NHS Digital in October shows NHS trusts made more than £226m from parking fees, including penalty fines, in the last financial year.

Several hospitals defended the charges, saying some or all of it goes back into patient care or maintaining car parks.

Others claim their size and the fact that they serve busy areas means they take more revenue.