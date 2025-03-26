CDC vnia Unsplash A scientist looking at samples

Scientists have known for years that certain proteins were associated with Parkinson’s disease.

But in a recent paper published in Science, researchers have had their first good gawk at the protein linked to the development of the condition (PTEN-induced putative kinase 1, or PINK1).

They have mapped out the structure of the protein and found out how it interacts with the mitochondria of affected cells.

Speaking to the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, the study’s author Professor David Komander said: “Our structure reveals many new ways to change PINK1, essentially switching it on, which will be life-changing for people with Parkinson’s.”

What did the scientists find out?

The scientists used advanced imaging technology to accurately map out the shape of the protein, which also helped them to understand how PINK1 binds to mitochondria.

Usually, PINK1 does a kind of scan and clear job in the body. It moves around looking for damaged mitochondria, and when it finds them, it creates a protein called ubiquitin that signals the body to get rid of them.

When that PINK1 protein mutates, broken mitochondria stay in the cell. This mutation, and the resulting build-up of damaged mitochondria, has now been linked to Parkinson’s.

PINK1 has therefore been suggested as a potential therapy for those with Parkinson’s for a long time, but this was hard to do because we didn’t really understand how it did its job.

The scientists in this study, though, have identified two crucial steps the protein takes while doing its job that we didn’t know about before; how it senses damage, and how it bonds to the mitochondria.

“This is the first time we’ve seen human PINK1 docked to the surface of damaged mitochondria and it has uncovered a remarkable array of proteins that act as the docking site,” the study’s author Dr Sylvie Callegari shared.

“We also saw, for the first time, how mutations present in people with Parkinson’s disease affect human PINK1.”

So what does that really mean for people with Parkinson’s?

It means that people trying to find a cure for the condition may have a clearer view of how to help PINK1 proteins do a better job.

Dr Komander said: “This is a significant milestone for research into Parkinson’s.”

He added that now we know what PINK1 proteins really look like and how they act, scientists may have multiple ways of turning it back on, so damaged mitochondria in people who would otherwise have developed the build-up associated with Parkinson’s can be cleaned up.