Parrot Who Swore At Firefighters Trying To Rescue Her Has Sent A Thank You Video

A Macaw parrot that was stuck on a roof for three days has sent a thank you video to the London Fire Brigade after swearing at them when they tried to help. Jessie, who escaped from her home on Cuckoo Hall Lane in Edmonton, told firefighters to ‘fuck off’ when they approached her. They had been called in after both the RSCPA and the bird’s owner failed to recover her themselves.

A fire crew from @LFBEnfield @LondonFire are currently attempting to encourage 'Jessie' the parrot from a roof in #Edmonton pic.twitter.com/Edq5n0nYII — Paul Wood (@PaulWood1961) August 13, 2018

Watch Manager Chris Swallow, who was at the scene in north London, said: “Jessie had been on the same roof for three days and there were concerns that she may be injured which is why she hadn’t come down. “Our crew manager was the willing volunteer who went up the ladder to try and bring Jessie down. We were told that to bond with the parrot, you have to tell her ‘I love you’, which is exactly what the crew manager did.” Unfortunately for the volunteer, instead of just responding with a similarly loving sentiment. Jessie started swearing instead.

Brave parrot comes to the rescue of London firefighter stranded on roof. (Photo © @PaulWood1961) pic.twitter.com/VTfbsnYnSF — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) August 13, 2018

Swallow said: “Jessie also speaks Turkish and Greek, so we tried telling her to ‘come’ in both those languages too.” “Thankfully it soon became apparent that Jessie was fine and uninjured as she flew off to another roof and then to a tree.” Although the fire brigade were unsuccessful in luring the bird back down to the ground, she eventually returned home of her own accord on Monday afternoon. Her owner then sent firefighters a video of Jessie thanking the team for their assistance and saying “i love you”.

Jessie the parrot in now home safe & sound with her owner and she had this to say to the firefighters who came to help her in #Edmonton https://t.co/Th2nlVCq7I pic.twitter.com/3ABkzH2nHY — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 14, 2018