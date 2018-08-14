Parrot Who Swore At Firefighters Trying To Rescue Her Has Sent A Thank You Video

A Macaw parrot that was stuck on a roof for three days has sent a thank you video to the London Fire Brigade after swearing at them when they tried to help.
Jessie, who escaped from her home on Cuckoo Hall Lane in Edmonton, told firefighters to ‘fuck off’ when they approached her.
They had been called in after both the RSCPA and the bird’s owner failed to recover her themselves.
Watch Manager Chris Swallow, who was at the scene in north London, said: “Jessie had been on the same roof for three days and there were concerns that she may be injured which is why she hadn’t come down.
“Our crew manager was the willing volunteer who went up the ladder to try and bring Jessie down. We were told that to bond with the parrot, you have to tell her ‘I love you’, which is exactly what the crew manager did.”
Unfortunately for the volunteer, instead of just responding with a similarly loving sentiment. Jessie started swearing instead.
Swallow said: “Jessie also speaks Turkish and Greek, so we tried telling her to ‘come’ in both those languages too.”
“Thankfully it soon became apparent that Jessie was fine and uninjured as she flew off to another roof and then to a tree.”
Although the fire brigade were unsuccessful in luring the bird back down to the ground, she eventually returned home of her own accord on Monday afternoon.
Her owner then sent firefighters a video of Jessie thanking the team for their assistance and saying “i love you”.
Swallow said that in instances like this pet owners should always contact the RSPCA before the emergency services.
He said: “As with this incident, the RSPCA should be contacted in the first instance and we would always urge people to do the same if they see an animal stuck or in distress.
“If the RSPCA require our assistance, they will call us and we are happy to assist with our specialist equipment.”