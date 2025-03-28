Here's Your Best Chance To See This Week's Partial Solar Eclipse

via Associated Press The sun during a solar eclipse via NASA

Tomorrow (29 March), there’ll be a partial eclipse of the sun.

It won’t fully block out the star’s light here – the sun will instead look a bit like the middle part of that iconic Jaffa Cake ad, as though someone’s taken a bite off its top.

Per Royal Museums Greenwich, the eclipse will cover 30-40% of the sun at its peak.

The moon will create the effect in the morning, and about 10% of the world is expected to be able to see it.

When is the partial eclipse set to happen?

It should last almost two hours, Royal Museums Greenwich says – from 10:07 am GMT in London to 12 midday.

The eclipse will reach its peak, when the biggest “bite” will be taken out of the sun, at 11:02am on Saturday.

How can I watch the partial eclipse in the UK?

Unfortunately, there’s a bit of a “postcode lottery” going on here – those in the southwest of the UK may be able to get a better gawk at the phenomenon, because the weather is set to be brighter and clearer.

But there’s some good news. The UK is at a great angle to see a deeper eclipse, and making tools to watch the event is quite easy.

You can’t look at the sun with your bare eyes, because it could damage your sight.

But making a pinhole projector, which restricts the light to a tiny pinprick that you can reflect onto a sheet of paper (a great activity for kids).

Royal Museums Greenwich outlined the simple steps; just make a hole in a piece of card, hold it up to the sun (ideally at 11:02, when the eclipse is biggest), and place a sheet of paper behind it.

That way, they say, you’ll be able to “see the shape of the sun projected onto the paper – a small version of the event!”.

What if I don’t want to make a pinhole projector?

Though it’s considered the “easiest and cheapest” method, there are other ways.

You can get your hands on some specially designed eclipse glasses (sunglasses will not do).