Here's Your Best Chance To See This Week's Partial Solar Eclipse

Tomorrow (29 March), there’ll be a partial eclipse of the sun.
It won’t fully block out the star’s light here – the sun will instead look a bit like the middle part of that iconic Jaffa Cake ad, as though someone’s taken a bite off its top.
Per Royal Museums Greenwich, the eclipse will cover 30-40% of the sun at its peak.
The moon will create the effect in the morning, and about 10% of the world is expected to be able to see it.
When is the partial eclipse set to happen?
It should last almost two hours, Royal Museums Greenwich says – from 10:07 am GMT in London to 12 midday.
The eclipse will reach its peak, when the biggest “bite” will be taken out of the sun, at 11:02am on Saturday.
How can I watch the partial eclipse in the UK?
Unfortunately, there’s a bit of a “postcode lottery” going on here – those in the southwest of the UK may be able to get a better gawk at the phenomenon, because the weather is set to be brighter and clearer.
But there’s some good news. The UK is at a great angle to see a deeper eclipse, and making tools to watch the event is quite easy.
You can’t look at the sun with your bare eyes, because it could damage your sight.
But making a pinhole projector, which restricts the light to a tiny pinprick that you can reflect onto a sheet of paper (a great activity for kids).
Royal Museums Greenwich outlined the simple steps; just make a hole in a piece of card, hold it up to the sun (ideally at 11:02, when the eclipse is biggest), and place a sheet of paper behind it.
That way, they say, you’ll be able to “see the shape of the sun projected onto the paper – a small version of the event!”.
What if I don’t want to make a pinhole projector?
Though it’s considered the “easiest and cheapest” method, there are other ways.
You can get your hands on some specially designed eclipse glasses (sunglasses will not do).
Or, you can tune into Royal Observatory Greenwich’s live stream of the event at home.