Brits Urged To Check Passports Ahead Of 2025 Holidays As 4 Million Need Updates

Ethan Wilkinson via Unsplash Hand holding UK passport

The government recently announced that UK citizens will be able to carry their passport in a “digital wallet” on their phones starting in 2027.

Peter Kyle, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, said we’ll be able to store our driving licence, birth, death, and marriage certificates, and Universal Credit account on the app too.

In the meantime, though, Co-Op Insurance has found out through a freedom of information request that four million UK citizens are running the risk of ruining their 2025 holidays.

How?

The data showed that more than four million British passports are set to expire in 2025.

That’s despite the fact that 72% of Brits plan to go abroad this year, they found.

They also learned that almost a quarter of people under 25 (23%) have missed their holiday due to an expired passport.

Co-op Insurance’s head of travel, Graham Ward Lush, said: “Keeping your passport up to date is a crucial step that many of us neglect, which could result in disappointment and financial loss should it mean that you are unable to travel abroad as planned.

“Some countries require at least three to six months of validity remaining on your passport before travelling, and it can take up to three weeks (or sometimes more) to renew UK passports, so it is always best not to leave it too late.”

How can I tell if my passport is valid for the country I’m travelling to?

As Graham explained, lots of countries require UK passports to be valid for months after you arrive.

The government has a list of requirements for each country.

The Post Office explains that in order to travel to Europe and Schengen countries, your UK passport has to be issued less than 10 years before your departure date and must be valid for at least three months after your arrival.

