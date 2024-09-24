Pat McFadden Slaps Down Minister Who Suggested Pubs Could Be Forced To Close Early

Keir Starmer pulls a pint of "Tribute" behind the bar before meeting with local business leaders at the Chainlocker pub in Falmouth. Hugh Hastings via Getty Images

A cabinet minister has slapped down a government colleague for suggesting that pubs could be forced to close early.

Andrew Gwynne, the public health minister, said the move could be necessary to tackle problem drinking.

Speaking a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool, he said: “These are discussions that we have got to have – even if it’s just about tightening up on some of the hours of operation; particularly where there are concerns that people are drinking too much.”

But asked about his comments this morning, Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden made clear his opposition to the idea.

Speaking on Radio Four’s Today programme, he said: “We’ve got a day left of the conference and if that’s on the agenda I’m going to table an emergency resolution myself in order to make sure it doesn’t happen.

“The pub’s a great part of the British tradition and we’ve got no plans to change the opening hours in that way.”

A Department for Health spokesman said: “It is categorically untrue that the Government is considering changing alcohol licensing hours.”

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said it was a “huge relief” that Gwynne’s idea had been quashed.

She said: “As the chancellor said, this budget will be about economic growth, so it’s important to avoid baffling proposals that would not only ineffectively tackle an issue, but diminish the economy and put jobs at risk.

“The great British pub is at the heart of communities up and down the country who put their faith in Labour for the first time in a generation. We urge the party not to turn its back on them now they are in government and to honour those promises for the future survival of this vital industry.”

The row comes as the government considers whether to ban smoking in pub gardens as part of its drive to improve public health.

