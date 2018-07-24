A fire alarm at a hospital in Hampshire went off last week after a glass stairwell reached temperatures of 50C, staff have said.

A nurse at Lymington New Forest Hospital told HuffPost UK that the stairwell had to be closed for use as the bannister, which is made of metal, got so hot it would have burnt anyone who touched it.

Trade unions have now warned that patients and hospital workers are being put at risk from overheating, as the summer heatwave takes its toll on hospitals, many of which don’t have air conditioning.

The Hampshire nurse, who asked not to be named, said there is no air conditioning on the wards despite the hospital being built just 12 years ago.

“The design of the hospital is mostly floor to ceiling windows so it’s like working in a greenhouse. It gets over 30C on the ward and the windows barely open,” she said.

A spokeswoman for the hospital denied the fire alarm had gone off due to the hot weather and instead blamed a faulty sensor, although the nurse said that staff were told otherwise.

On Monday the Met Office issued an amber heatwave alert, with people being warned to stay out of the sun until Friday.

Monday officially reached the hottest day of the year as the mercury reached 33.3C at Santon Downham in Suffolk.

The sustained heatwave has put unexpected pressure on the NHS, according to a leading medic.

Dr Nick Scriven, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said some NHS hospitals “have bounced unexpectedly from the recent extreme winter into a summer crisis,” with many seeing large increases in attendances and admissions due to dehydration, particularly among the elderly.

But unions and hospital staff warn that it’s not just the heat outside which is putting people at risk.

Anna Crossley, of the Royal College of Nursing, said newer hospital buildings are more at risk of overheating than older ones as they are often designed with a cooler and wetter climate in mind.