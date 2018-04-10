Patients Urged To Check Their Online GP Is Based In UK

Patients who use online GP consultations are being advised to check whether the medic they are consulting with is based in the UK. People who choose to use such services – frequently offered through mobile phone apps – have been told to check that the service offers access to UK-based GPs who are registered with the General Medical Council – the regulator of British medics.

cnythzl via Getty Images

The new guidance comes from the Royal College of GPs (RCGP), which is also urging patients to question how much they know about the qualifications of the doctor advising them. Patients should also ensure that the service has been inspected by the Care Quality Commission and that they are satisfied with the inspection report. Meanwhile, they should ensure their personal medical information is being kept safe and confidential, the college added. Other questions people should consider before using such services include whether a fee is applicable, whether doctors have access to their medical history, whether they could be excluded due to complex health needs or how far they might need to travel if they are advised to see a GP in person. The guidance from the college comes as a growing number of online services are being made available. Some are in partnerships with the NHS but many are private healthcare providers, the RCGP said.