    21/05/2018 10:57 BST | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Patricia Morison Dead: Hollywood And Broadway Star Dies, Aged 103

    She was known for her roles in 'Kiss Me, Kate' and 'The King And I'.

    Hollywood star Patricia Morison has died, at the age of 103. 

    The actress, known for her roles on both stage and screen, died at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 May), of natural causes.

    Her death was confirmed by her publicist, Harlan Boll.

    David Livingston via Getty Images
    Patricia Morison has died at the age of 103

    Patricia was best known for starring in the 1940s ‘Sherlock Holmes’ film series and 1947’s Robin Hood adaptation, ‘The Prince Of Thieves’, in which she played Maid Marion.

    She was also one of Broadway’s biggest stars, famed for playing the lead role in  ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ in 1948, as well as playing Anna Leonowens in a 1954 production of ‘The King And I’.

    At the time of her death, Patricia was one of the only known surviving cast members from the original production of ‘Kiss Me, Kate’. 

    Ralph Morse via Getty Images
    Patricia in 'Kiss Me, Kate' in 1948

    Among her last acting roles was a spot on TV sitcom ‘Cheers’ in 1989, where she played Mrs Ridgeway for one episode. 

    After retiring from acting, Patricia devoted herself to another of her passions, painting. 

    Patricia leaves behind no immediate relatives, as she never married or had children. 

