Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of The White Lotus season three Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger has admitted his relationship with his own famous father affected how he approached his character in the award-winning sitcom.

Earlier this month, Patrick – the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver – made his debut as Saxon Ratliff in the third season of The White Lotus.

Advertisement

During an interview published in Vanity Fair last week, the actor was asked whether the privilege he grew up in helped him get into Saxon’s mindset while preparing the character.

But while he acknowledged “similarities and crossovers”, he revealed there was one other major way he identified with his character within White Lotus.

“There was a storyline that I related to, and resonated with, of living in the father’s shadows,” he shared. “This character had a very successful family, a very successful father. He worked under his father; he was always trying to make a name for himself, make a path for himself, was constantly vying for his dad’s attention and acceptance and approval.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t say they’re directly the same as mine, but there are definitely elements of it that I could draw upon.”

The Ratliff family as depicted in season three of The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

Although Patrick’s mother and father are now divorced, they were both in attendance at the premiere of The White Lotus season three – after which the Terminator star made a rather surprising quip about his son’s first nude scene.

Advertisement

Since then, Patrick has also lifted the lid on going nude on camera, as well as sharing his taken on his character’s somewhat unsettling relationship with his siblings.