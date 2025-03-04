Patrick Schwarzenegger Jumps To The White Lotus' Defence After Criticism Over This 1 Change

Patrick Schwarzenegger on the set of The White Lotus season three Fabio Lovino/HBO

When the award-winning anthology series premiered back in 2021, its distinct opening song became a surprising earworm as the weeks went on, which was only exacerbated when it was remixed for season two.

However, when its third incarnation premiered last month, many fans were disappointed to discover it had been completely revamped beyond recognition (for what it’s worth, we’re still big fans, but it seems we’re in the minority there).

Speaking to Radio Times, Patrick defended composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer’s decision to rework the titles in such a dramatic way.

“He wanted to push the envelope and make it different this time,” Patrick said. “It’s daunting and darker and deeper.”

“I love the soundtrack and I love the opening sequence,” he added, even if he conceded that it’s “a lot different than what probably fans are used to from the iconic songs from the first two seasons”.

Cristobal has received two Emmys for his work on The White Lotus’ opening title music and its wider score.

Back in 2023, he opened up about his hopes for his next White Lotus theme, and claimed he’d taken inspiration from traditional East Asian instruments – as well as some other less orthodox places.

In his Radio Times interview, Patrick also claimed that Cristobal was inspired by “funeral” music, which played into some of the show’s wider themes.

