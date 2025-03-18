Patrick Schwarzenegger Didn't Have An Easy Time Filming Outrageous White Lotus Kiss, Co-Star Claims

Aimee Lou Wood, Charlotte Le Bon, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of The White Lotus.

Patrick Schwarzenegger didn’t have the easiest time filming the kiss in the latest episode of The White Lotus, his co-star has claimed.

In this week’s instalment, the Ratliff brothers – played by Patrick and fellow cast member Sam Nivola – were seen sharing a prolonged kiss at the encouragement of Charlotte Le Bon’s character Chloe.

During a new interview with Vulture, Charlotte was asked what the mood was like on set before the two actors had to film the brothers’ kiss.

“Obviously they’re not brothers by blood, so that made it easier,” she claimed, but said that Patrick still found it “really difficult”.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola kiss in The White Lotus HBO

“For Sam, he was kind of like, ‘It’s whatever, let’s just do it well one time and it will be over’,” she recalled. “You know? Because if you don’t do it well the first time, then you have to do it over and over again.

“But Patrick’s reaction in the episode is his genuine reaction. We all thought he was going to throw up. And Sam was like, ‘It’s fine, it’s just a kiss, calm down!’.”

She also confirmed that the intoxicated brothers kissing twice – first a peck, and later a more prolonged kiss – was in Mike White’s original script.

Charlotte's character encouraged the action in this week's episode of The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

Earlier this week, Patrick shared his own take on the outrageous scene, claiming that Mike White’s hope is to leave it to viewers to work out whether there was more to the kiss.

“He wants to leave that up to the interpretation of the audience of what is happening,” he told Today.

“Was a power shift happening? Is there a different power dynamic between him and Lochy? Is Lochy coming on to him? Is it the drugs? Is it the girls pressuring him? What is it? So, I think he leaves that open-ended for the audience to try to decipher.”

He also told The Hollywood Reporter: “There’s always more than what meets the eye of the shock value on screen.”

Something potentially going on between the Ratliff brothers had been on fans’ radars since episode one, when they shared an inappropriate bedtime conversation, before Saxon walked nude to the bathroom in order to masturbate, while Lochlan’s eyes remained on him as long as possible.

