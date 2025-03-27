This Is Why Patrick Schwarzenegger's Love Of The Gym Caused Issues On The White Lotus Set

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxon in The White Lotus HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s love of the gym apparently proved to be a little troublesome while he was filming The White Lotus.

While promoting the latest season of the hit US series, Patrick has made no secret of the fact that his usual gym routine proved to be an integral part of his day during his seven months in Thailand, even getting up at ridiculous o’clock to squeeze in a 4am session before filming.

However, this did come with its problems, particularly when you take into consideration that The White Lotus filmed out of order, with the whole season supposedly taking place over the space of one week.

Patrick previously told The Sun: “If you look at episode one and episode three, side by side, I gained a lot of muscle and size.

“Mike [White, The White Lotus creator] was, like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to stop lifting. You’re getting too big. The continuity doesn’t work’.”

In the lead-up to season three’s release, the cast revealed how Mike White had an unusual approach to helping them all bond, handing out bracelets that measure users’ fitness, which quickly took a competitive turn.

Patrick previously told The Guardian: “Mike is always asking me how many grams of protein I’ve had today. And what’s my heart rate variability, and how many hours of sleep did I get.

“He’s like the only other person who, if I have a 6am call time and I go to the gym at 4.45 or 5, he’s already there.”

Mike White and Patrick Schwarzenegger at the White Lotus premiere last month via Associated Press

Those who are following the current season of The White Lotus will know that Patrick’s character, Saxon, is currently embroiled in one of the show’s most outrageous storylines ever.

However, Patrick has been quick to dismiss the suggestion that the twist is merely about “shock value”, insisting: “There’s some sensationalism, but then there’s also the stuff behind the wall of the character and what he’s dealing with in the conflict of what just happened.

“What is that going to do to who he thinks he is? His thoughts on, what is it like to be a man? What is a man? What makes all these different things that he thought he stood for in the episode and the days before?”

“There’s always more than what just meets the eye of the shock value on the screen,” he added.