Patrick Schwarzenegger Gets Candid About Watching NSFW White Lotus Nude Scene With His Family

Patrick Schwarzenegger in The White Lotus (left) and with dad Arnold Schwarzenegger (centre) and mum Maria Shriver (right) HBO/Chris Pizzello/AP

Patrick Schwarzenegger has opened up about how he reacted to his family watching his White Lotus nude scene for the first time.

Last month, Patrick was joined by his famous parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, at a screening of the first episode in the current season of The White Lotus.

Those who’ve seen the episode will know that it ends with Patrick’s character walking nude through his bedroom, after a rather inappropriate nocturnal chat with his brother, which the actor has admitted made for a “weird” experience.

He told Today: “[My mum] came to the premiere – her, my dad, my fiancée, my whole family – and no one [knew] anything about the show, because I don’t spill any secrets.

“And when that scene came on I just kind of slowly shrunk into my seat.”

Patrick then teased: “But the crazy thing is – that’s nothing! There’s so much crazier stuff to come. The show gets absolutely bonkers in the next couple of episodes.”

Following the White Lotus premiere, the Terminator star and former governor of California made a surprising comment about his son’s nude scene, writing on Instagram: “I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

Maria, meanwhile, told People magazine of the scene: “My kids were like, ‘Did you see that?’ And I was like, ‘No. What?’. So that shows you – a mother’s eyes are always on the kids’ eyes.”

